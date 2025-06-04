Crazy Cat Rescue Gift Shop

$45
Port & Company fleece pullover hoodie. Heat transferred image resistant to fading. Available in XSmall, Small, Medium, Large & XLarge
Cheshire Cat Hoodie
$45
Classic fit machine washable. Screen printed image resists fading. Available in Small, Medium & Large
Colorful Cat Throw Blanket
$15
50" x 40" Fleece throw blanket. Lightweight machine washable.
Large Adult Mystery Bag
$25
A tote bag full of surprises! Give as a gift or keep for yourself!
Small Adult Mystery Bag
$10
Get a loved one or yourself a zip bag with all the little surprises to make your day special.
Dream Catcher
$12
Cotton rope, vivid beads, and bright rich colored feathers. Dream Catcher story: nightmares pass through the holes in the webbing and out the window, good dreams are caught by the webbing and they drip down to the sleeping person below.
Moroccan Candle Lantern
$10
4” x 11” metal framed lantern with floral embossed glass, hanging loop and full height door opening.
Butterfly Garden Stakes
$25
Set of 3 20” rust proof metal and glass butterfly/dragonfly garden or planter stake. Weather proof and UV protective coating. Available with colored wings or glow in the dark wings
Phone Stand
$12
approx. 3"x2" stand fits all 4-8" iphone and android phones. Durable & water resistant resin material.
Squishy Light
$15
Soft tough silicone nightlight. Tap to turn on and dim. Motion sensor function and rechargeable battery. Comes with charger. Available in Cat and Dinosaur
Drawstring Bag
$15
Cloth drawstring bag with 3D cat head design. Roomy enough to hold all the frequently used makeup and bathroom items. Great for at home or on the go. Available in Calico and Gray Tabby.
Mandella Zip Bag
$2
7"x4" Super cute Mandela print cloth zip bag. Wide range of uses. Available in a variety of colors and designs. Light material is great for makeup, pens & pencils, toiletry items and more.
Canvas Tote
$10
15"x13" canvas tote with fade resistant image. Inside zip pocket, sturdy and long lasting material with 2 shoulder straps.
Diamond Art
$12
12"x16" diamond art canvas kit includes a printed color coded canvas, individually marked color diamond jewels, and all the tools necessary to complete the craft.
Novelty
$1
All things cutesy and cat for $1 each. Perfect for a special treat, goodie bags, or just for yourself. Magnetic Bookmarks (set of 4) Stickers (set of 10) Bendable Rubber Ducky Squishies Sequin Keychain Rubber Keychain Items with multiple colors will be chosen at random. If you'd like a specific color please let us know.
Medium Novelty Mystery Bag
$5
Paper gift bag filled with great surprises for kids or kids at heart.
Small Novelty Mystery Bag
$2
A reusable drawstring bag filled with great surprises for kids or kids at heart.
Gift Wrap
$2
Cat themed single sheet gift wrap and gift bags
Pencil Case
$8.25
Pop up cat pencil case. This adorable case is made from heavy cloth with a durable zipper. Can be used as a small pocket or "pop up" for a larger pencil sized case. Available in Pink, Blue, Tan and Orange
Pen
$2
Metal ballpoint retractable pen with black ink. Sparkly design with cute black cat faces. Available in Pink, Purple, Silver & Gold
Plush
$8
8" cat plush pillows. Round, adorable and squishable, these plush cats are made from soft durable fabric and filled with PP cotton stuffing. Available in Black, Gray & Black, White, Calico, Gray, Tan & Brown
XLarge Plush Dragon
$20
Giant oversized stuffed dragon.
