Crazy Sock Fundraiser

Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Bubble Yum - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Cup Noodles - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Dr. Pepper - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Jolly Rancher - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Orange Crush - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Hershey's Kisses - Women's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Cup Noodles - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Dr. Pepper - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Mac & Cheese - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Mtn Dew - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Pop Tarts - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Pringles - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Reese's Cup - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Skittles - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Sour Patch Kids - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
SPAM - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Swedish Fish - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Top Gun - Men's Crew
$6
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.
Fun socks make a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer!
Estimated arrival date of socks is Dec 2-13. Socks will be delivered to Dexter McCarty for your student to take home. Provide student name at checkout.