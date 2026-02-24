Carson Cummings Foundation
Carson Cummings Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Carson Cummings Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

CRC Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA

Ultimate Golf Package: Play Five Top Courses item
Ultimate Golf Package: Play Five Top Courses
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a total of FIVE rounds at Twin Creeks Country Club, TPC San Antonio, River Place Country Club, Balcones Country Club and Westlake Country Club — a standout collection of Hill Country golf featuring scenic views, championship layouts, and exclusive access to sought-after courses.


Perfect for any golf enthusiast looking to play five exceptional destinations.


Restrictions and booking details may apply; see certificates for terms.

Mel's Favorite Skincare Package item
Mel's Favorite Skincare Package
$300

Starting bid

Mel's favorite skincare products so you can age backwards like she is!

  • ALASTIN Ultra Light Day Cream
  • EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen
  • SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream
  • SkinBetter Even Intensive Skin Correcting Serum
  • SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
  • Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment
  • Osea Body Balm
  • Laneige Berry Lip Balm

From powerful antioxidants and gentle resurfacing treatments to daily hydration and glow-enhancing essentials, this package delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe.

Perfect for skincare enthusiasts or anyone ready to elevate their routine with top-tier products.


Total Value is over $1,000

Sommelier’s Cellar Collection from Flo’s Wine Bar item
Sommelier’s Cellar Collection from Flo’s Wine Bar
$200

Starting bid

Indulge in a hand-selected collection of four exceptional, cellar-worthy wines curated by Flo’s Wine Bar. This premium set highlights renowned Burgundy terroirs alongside an iconic Napa Valley Cabernet, offering a refined tasting experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike.


Collection includes:


Genot-Boulanger Aloxe-Corton Premier Cru Clos du Chapitre 2018


Alain Chavy Puligny-Montrachet 2020


Meursault Charmes Premier Cru 2019


Peter Michael L’Esprit des Pavots Cabernet Sauvignon 2018


Perfect for special occasions, entertaining, or elevating your personal cellar with wines rarely found together in one collection.

6 Club Tickets + Parking Austin FC vs. San Jose 9/5 item
6 Club Tickets + Parking Austin FC vs. San Jose 9/5 item
6 Club Tickets + Parking Austin FC vs. San Jose 9/5
$300

Starting bid

Includes 1 Parking Pass, and 6 Club tickets to Austin FC vs. San Jose on Saturday, September 5th. Tickets provide access to Captain Morgan Club where it's all you can drink and eat!!

Ultimate Skin Rejuvenation Package: The BioBoost Protocol item
Ultimate Skin Rejuvenation Package: The BioBoost Protocol
$250

Starting bid

Reveal radiant, rejuvenated skin with the BioBoost Protocol at Rooted Femme in Austin. This advanced treatment includes microneedling enhanced with regenerative PDRN (“salmon DNA”), two hydrating skin boosters, and a CO2 Lift designed to brighten, firm, and boost collagen.

Perfect for anyone wanting smoother texture, improved tone, and a luminous glow from one of Austin’s most sought-after aesthetic studios.


Consultation required. Must be 18+. Subject to availability.

Hill Country Weekday Escape at Wahwahtaysee Resort item
Hill Country Weekday Escape at Wahwahtaysee Resort item
Hill Country Weekday Escape at Wahwahtaysee Resort item
Hill Country Weekday Escape at Wahwahtaysee Resort
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a two-night weekday stay at Wahwahtaysee Resort, a serene adults-only retreat nestled along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country.


Relax in a beautifully appointed private cabin featuring upscale finishes, peaceful river views, and quiet natural surroundings — all just minutes from New Braunfels. Perfect for a romantic getaway or restorative midweek escape, this stay offers the ideal blend of comfort and Hill Country charm.


Valid for a two-night weekday stay (Sunday–Thursday). Advance reservation required; subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

4 Tickets to the UT vs Mississippi State Football Game item
4 Tickets to the UT vs Mississippi State Football Game
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Texas football game on October 31st vs Mississippi State. Tickets include access to Touchdown Club in the North Endzone. Full buffet (included) and bar as well as televised game indoors.

Dinner & Wine at the Grove for 6! item
Dinner & Wine at the Grove for 6! item
Dinner & Wine at the Grove for 6!
$300

Starting bid

Private Dinner & Wine Experience for 6 at The Grove Wine Bar – Northwest Hills, Austin


Enjoy an evening of exceptional food, wine, and hospitality at the new Northwest Hills location of The Grove Wine Bar. This certificate offers an unforgettable dinner and wine experience for up to six guests, perfect for celebrating with friends, hosting a special gathering, or treating clients.


Package Includes:


Dinner for up to six (6) guests, Sunday through Thursday


Up to three (3) bottles of wine, valued at up to $75 each


Dallas Cowboys Tickets item
Dallas Cowboys Tickets item
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
$400

Starting bid

Exclusive Dallas Cowboys Package!

Score big with this incredible package, perfect for any sports fan! Includes:


Two (2) tickets in the 200 level.


One (1) parking pass for convenient access to the game


$250 shopdallascowboys.com digital gift card.


Can select your game preference in June!

Houston Texans Game Day for Two – Game of Your Choice! item
Houston Texans Game Day for Two – Game of Your Choice! item
Houston Texans Game Day for Two – Game of Your Choice!
$400

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This package includes two tickets to a Houston Texans home game of your choice at NRG Stadium. Cheer on the Texans live, feel the stadium energy, and enjoy all the excitement of professional football up close.


Perfect for a date night, family outing, or sports fan experience — you choose the game and make it a memorable day in Houston!


Game date subject to availability. Must coordinate selection in advance.

Two-Night Luxury Stay at Commodore Perry Estate in Austin item
Two-Night Luxury Stay at Commodore Perry Estate in Austin item
Two-Night Luxury Stay at Commodore Perry Estate in Austin item
Two-Night Luxury Stay at Commodore Perry Estate in Austin
$600

Starting bid

Enjoy a two-night getaway for two at the elegant Commodore Perry Estate, a stunning 10-acre retreat in the heart of Austin designed by renowned designer Ken Fulk. Your stay includes a luxurious Gallery Room with a king bed, daily breakfast, a welcome drink, and use of a Mercedes during your visit.


Valid Dec 1–Aug 31, Sunday–Thursday. Valued at $1,500!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!