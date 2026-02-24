CRC Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Enjoy a total of FIVE rounds at Twin Creeks Country Club, TPC San Antonio, River Place Country Club, Balcones Country Club and Westlake Country Club — a standout collection of Hill Country golf featuring scenic views, championship layouts, and exclusive access to sought-after courses.
Perfect for any golf enthusiast looking to play five exceptional destinations.
Restrictions and booking details may apply; see certificates for terms.
Starting bid
Mel's favorite skincare products so you can age backwards like she is!
From powerful antioxidants and gentle resurfacing treatments to daily hydration and glow-enhancing essentials, this package delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe.
Perfect for skincare enthusiasts or anyone ready to elevate their routine with top-tier products.
Total Value is over $1,000
Starting bid
Indulge in a hand-selected collection of four exceptional, cellar-worthy wines curated by Flo’s Wine Bar. This premium set highlights renowned Burgundy terroirs alongside an iconic Napa Valley Cabernet, offering a refined tasting experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Collection includes:
Genot-Boulanger Aloxe-Corton Premier Cru Clos du Chapitre 2018
Alain Chavy Puligny-Montrachet 2020
Meursault Charmes Premier Cru 2019
Peter Michael L’Esprit des Pavots Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Perfect for special occasions, entertaining, or elevating your personal cellar with wines rarely found together in one collection.
Starting bid
Includes 1 Parking Pass, and 6 Club tickets to Austin FC vs. San Jose on Saturday, September 5th. Tickets provide access to Captain Morgan Club where it's all you can drink and eat!!
Starting bid
Reveal radiant, rejuvenated skin with the BioBoost Protocol at Rooted Femme in Austin. This advanced treatment includes microneedling enhanced with regenerative PDRN (“salmon DNA”), two hydrating skin boosters, and a CO2 Lift designed to brighten, firm, and boost collagen.
Perfect for anyone wanting smoother texture, improved tone, and a luminous glow from one of Austin’s most sought-after aesthetic studios.
Consultation required. Must be 18+. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night weekday stay at Wahwahtaysee Resort, a serene adults-only retreat nestled along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country.
Relax in a beautifully appointed private cabin featuring upscale finishes, peaceful river views, and quiet natural surroundings — all just minutes from New Braunfels. Perfect for a romantic getaway or restorative midweek escape, this stay offers the ideal blend of comfort and Hill Country charm.
Valid for a two-night weekday stay (Sunday–Thursday). Advance reservation required; subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Texas football game on October 31st vs Mississippi State. Tickets include access to Touchdown Club in the North Endzone. Full buffet (included) and bar as well as televised game indoors.
Starting bid
Private Dinner & Wine Experience for 6 at The Grove Wine Bar – Northwest Hills, Austin
Enjoy an evening of exceptional food, wine, and hospitality at the new Northwest Hills location of The Grove Wine Bar. This certificate offers an unforgettable dinner and wine experience for up to six guests, perfect for celebrating with friends, hosting a special gathering, or treating clients.
Package Includes:
Dinner for up to six (6) guests, Sunday through Thursday
Up to three (3) bottles of wine, valued at up to $75 each
Starting bid
Exclusive Dallas Cowboys Package!
Score big with this incredible package, perfect for any sports fan! Includes:
Two (2) tickets in the 200 level.
One (1) parking pass for convenient access to the game
$250 shopdallascowboys.com digital gift card.
Can select your game preference in June!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This package includes two tickets to a Houston Texans home game of your choice at NRG Stadium. Cheer on the Texans live, feel the stadium energy, and enjoy all the excitement of professional football up close.
Perfect for a date night, family outing, or sports fan experience — you choose the game and make it a memorable day in Houston!
Game date subject to availability. Must coordinate selection in advance.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night getaway for two at the elegant Commodore Perry Estate, a stunning 10-acre retreat in the heart of Austin designed by renowned designer Ken Fulk. Your stay includes a luxurious Gallery Room with a king bed, daily breakfast, a welcome drink, and use of a Mercedes during your visit.
Valid Dec 1–Aug 31, Sunday–Thursday. Valued at $1,500!
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