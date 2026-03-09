CRCA Cowhorse Clinic

About this event
To ride in the clinic the full amount due is $250. If you cancel or choose not to attend, a $50 deposit will be retained by CRCA.
CRCA membership is not required to attend the clinic.
Questions? Contact Emily Parry at [email protected]
Note: During checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support their free platform. This is optional and you may change the amount to $0 before completing your payment.
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