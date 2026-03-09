Colorado Reined Cow Horse Association

Hosted by

Colorado Reined Cow Horse Association

About this event

CRCA Cowhorse Clinic

23486 Scott Rd

Calhan, CO 80808, USA

$250 - Clinic Registration
$250

To ride in the clinic the full amount due is $250. If you cancel or choose not to attend, a $50 deposit will be retained by CRCA.

CRCA membership is not required to attend the clinic.

Questions? Contact Emily Parry at [email protected]


Note: During checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support their free platform. This is optional and you may change the amount to $0 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!