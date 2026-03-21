Columbia Roller Derby

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Columbia Roller Derby

About this shop

CRD Merch (March Badness 2026)

Bandanas
$13
Available in white and black, designed by a CRD skater, and printed by a Relentless Roller Derby member.
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dawg tee!
$30
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Pride Shirts
$12
Our logo on a t-shirt: rep the league and support it at the same time with our logo in white or red!
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Classic Logo Tee
$25
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Clear Stadium Messenger Bag
$10
Event venue have a clear bag policy? Go with comfort and confidence that this 12 x 12 x 6 clear bag will pass security and hold your items in style.
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Clearance Merch
$5
Columbia Roller Derby Expo, Southern Discomfort 2023, and anything with our old QuadSquad Rollergirls logo is good to go! Help us clear space for the next generation of designs.
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Squad Goals Magnet
$4
Stick it to your fridge or other metal surface. Thanks for your support of the Quad Squad and friends.
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Go Columbia Thunderstix
$4
We heard refs hated cowbells, so we opted for an inflatable noisemaking option. They come as a pair: inflate em and donk em to cheer for CRD teams (or heck, put a different team's stickers on top to support them! We don't mind: thanks for your purchase!)
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Buttons
$3
Rep the league with these buttons, hand laminated and pressed by a teammate.
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Clear, Diecut, or Holographic Sticker
$2
These stickers cost a little more to make but they're pretty neat.
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Small CRD sticker
$1
A small sticker for a small price. (The Soda City Jerks sticker on a roll is also included in this price because it was an early test print.)
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Clearance Patches
$1
Old patches are hanging out, everything must go!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!