Cre8tive Collective Nonprofit Agency

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Cre8tive Collective Nonprofit Agency

About the memberships

Cre8tive Collective x USC Inc

USC Cre8tive Annual Membership
$420

Valid until August 4, 2027

USC Inc x Cre8tive Membership: Annually, attend events free of cost, and get a monthly raffle entry for a gift box worth $420

USC Cre8tive Member
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly Membership, gain access to events with general entry. With a gift from the general member prizes.

USC Cre8tive VIP Mmeber
$42

Renews monthly

USC Cre8tive VIP Member, includes VIP access, Free Plate, and Gift from VIP Level

USC Cre8tive Supporter
Pay what you can

No expiration

One-time donation, includes entry and raffle ticket, and selection of gift based on your level of donation.

Add a donation for Cre8tive Collective Nonprofit Agency

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