Cre8tive Collective x USC Inc

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About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
USC Inc x Cre8tive Membership: Annually, attend events free of cost, and get a monthly raffle entry for a gift box worth $420
Renews monthly
Monthly Membership, gain access to events with general entry. With a gift from the general member prizes.
Renews monthly
USC Cre8tive VIP Member, includes VIP access, Free Plate, and Gift from VIP Level
No expiration
One-time donation, includes entry and raffle ticket, and selection of gift based on your level of donation.
$
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