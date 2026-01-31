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About this event
Receive a complete Create for Comfort art kit mailed to your home and join our guided Sip & Paint experience virtually. This option includes all supplies, instruction and reflection materials, and access to the live virtual session via Zoom. No art experience required — just bring yourself and a willingness to create at your own pace.
Join us in person for the Create for Comfort Sip & Paint experience at the Heritage Room. This ticket includes a guided painting session, all art supplies, wine, appetizers, music, and a relaxed, welcoming creative space. No art experience is needed. Just bring yourself and enjoy an evening of connection, creativity, and comfort.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!