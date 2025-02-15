Create the Connection 2025

Impact: Subsidizes participation by 10 constituents of a provider agency in monthly activities over the course of one year. Recognition: Four tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at three Tikvah community events in the future, listing on Tikvah promotional items, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.

Impact: Subsidizes participation by 10 constituents of a provider agency in monthly activities over the course of one year. Recognition: Four tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at three Tikvah community events in the future, listing on Tikvah promotional items, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.

More details...