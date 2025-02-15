Create the Connection 2025

One Ticket to Attend the Create the Connection Awards Program on Sunday, May 18th at 2 p.m. at Temple University Ambler Campus
Tikvah Friends & Family Create the Connection Ticket
$125
One Ticket to Attend the Create the Connection Awards Program on Sunday, May 18th at 2 p.m. at Temple University Ambler Campus
Fund a scholarship for a Tikvah Member
$50
Provide an opportunity for an economically insecure Tikvah Member with the lived experience of Mental Illness to attend the Create the Connection event or other programs throughout the year at no charge to the participant.
Send a congratulatory note that will be displayed during the Create the Connection event in our Tribute Slide Show. This slide show will also be shared on the Tikvah web site for one year.
Tikvah Supporter Create the Connection Sponsor
$500
Impact: Provides 25 Tikvah Members opportunities to experience cultural programs at a discounted price.
Recognition: Name will appear in Tikvah Talk monthly for one year.
Tikvah Booster Create the Connection Sponsor
$1,000
Impact: Provides food for 65 participants at community events i.e. annual picnic and holiday dinners.
Recognition: One ticket to the Create the Connection Event, name will appear in Tikvah Talk monthly news letter.
Tikvah Cultivator Create the Connection Sponsor
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Impact: Provides stipends for content experts to lead a series of monthly sessions on arts & crafts, cooking, employment readiness, improv, music, movement, storytelling and more...
Recognition: Two tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at two Tikvah community events in the future, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.
Tikvah Provider Create the Connection Sponsor
$2,500
Impact: Subsidizes participation by 10 constituents of a provider agency in monthly activities over the course of one year.
Recognition: Four tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at three Tikvah community events in the future, listing on Tikvah promotional items, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.
Tikvah Influencer Create the Connection Sponsor
$3,600
Impact: Provides 30 participants with a day long outing to New York, Baltimore or similar.
Recognition: Six tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at four Tikvah community events in the future, listing on Tikvah promotional items, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.
Tikvah Builder Create the Connection Sponsor
$5,000
Impact: Provides transportation once a month for city wide Tikvah socialization programs.
Recognition: Eight tickets to the Create the Connection Event, recognition at six Tikvah community events in the future, listing on Tikvah promotional items, logo will appear on the Tikvah Website and in Tikvah Talk with a hotlink to your website.
Add a donation for Tikvah AJMI
$
