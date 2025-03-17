Create The Space Initiative Inc.'s shop

Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Disfunk-Shades Gold Brown
$25
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Disfunk-Shades Silver Blue
$25
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Disfunk-Shades Gold Black
$25
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Disfunk-Shades Silver-Black
$25
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.
Features:
✅ Double beam retro-futuristic frame
✅ UV protection
✅ Lightweight and bold
💥 Perfect for dancers, DJs, creators, and funky souls everywhere. Every pair fuels free community classes and programming for our Tampa street dance culture.