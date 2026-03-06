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Maureen's Hope Foundation, Inc.

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The HeART of the Journey Daniel

Pick-up location

Mall, 305 Vine St # 7, Liverpool, NY 13088, USA

Almost Healed by Daniel R item
Almost Healed by Daniel R
$50

Starting bid

I want people to look at this painting and feel the time it took to heal.


This piece represents my journey because it is my healing throughout treatment.


I wanted to keep this but instead decided to share my work because someone might feel the way I did when it was my journey.


Daniel R, 23

Cancer Warrior


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