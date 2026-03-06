The HeART of the Journey Daniel

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About this event
Starting bid
I want people to look at this painting and feel the time it took to heal.
This piece represents my journey because it is my healing throughout treatment.
I wanted to keep this but instead decided to share my work because someone might feel the way I did when it was my journey.
Daniel R, 23
Cancer Warrior
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