Women's Council of REALTOR®️-Washington State

Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTOR®️-Washington State

About this event

Fire Your Busy Work- Hire Your AI Employee: A WCR Workshop Series

6005 Tyee Dr SW

Tumwater, WA 98512, USA

WCR Member: Meeting and Workshop
$50

Enjoy the full day program with lunch

WCR Non- Member: Meeting and Workshop
$70

Enjoy the full day program with lunch

WCR Member: Workshop only
$40

Workshop only 1PM-5 PM

(Lunch not included)

WCR Non-Member: Workshop only
$60

Non Member Workshop Only 1PM-5 PM

(Lunch not included)

Food Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship of Food at Event. Social Media Shoutout and logo on all agendas.

Basket Drawing tickets
$50

20 tickets to be entered into win the raffle basket(s) of your choice.

Basket Drawing Tickets
$25

8 tickets to be entered into win the raffle basket(s) of your choice.

Event Sponsor
$500

Your EVENT Sponsorship Includes:

  • Complimentary admission for one company representative to all state events
  • Logo Displayed on State Programs
  • Partner or Representative Recognized at State Meetings
  • Ability to display Partner’s Marketing Materials at event
  • 60 second Speaking opportunity at event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!