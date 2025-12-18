Fire Your Busy Work- Hire Your AI Employee: A WCR Workshop Series

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About this event
Enjoy the full day program with lunch
Enjoy the full day program with lunch
Workshop only 1PM-5 PM
(Lunch not included)
Non Member Workshop Only 1PM-5 PM
(Lunch not included)
Sponsorship of Food at Event. Social Media Shoutout and logo on all agendas.
20 tickets to be entered into win the raffle basket(s) of your choice.
8 tickets to be entered into win the raffle basket(s) of your choice.
Your EVENT Sponsorship Includes:
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