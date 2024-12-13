Created For Greatness Merch

This lady's t-shirt was created to help support Created For Greatness. This mentorship program instills the love of Christ, fosters identity, and promotes the understanding that each young girl is called to be great.
With each purchase of a shirt, you not only help build this ministry but also impact the lives of young ladies in Arizona who are part of this program.
All proceeds will go to the program.
A fun and inspiring journal for girls ages 9-12, designed to support their emotional and character development during these formative years.
More than just a journal, this is a workbook that serves as a tool for developing a strong, inner sense of uniqueness, promoting positive habits, resilience, and a sense of identity—all within a safe and creative space.
This 24-page comic-inspired affirmation book is designed to empower boys ages 9–12 with confidence, positivity, and self-belief. Each page features bold affirmations paired with fun, illustrated panels that feel like stepping into a graphic novel. Alongside inspiring words, boys will find interactive activity pages and dedicated journaling space to reflect, create, and express themselves. It’s a playful yet purposeful resource to help them grow into the greatness they were made for.
Comic stickers included.
Available in six vibrant colors—peach, pink, yellow, white, black, and blue—these shirts are a fun and stylish way for young girls to declare their identity in Jesus..
Each shirt is more than just clothing; it’s an empowering statement of faith designed to inspire confidence and shine God’s truth for others to see.
Handmade with heart by the girls of Created For Greatness, these one-of-a-kind bracelets and earrings are more than accessories; they’re little bursts of joy! Perfect as gifts (or a treat for yourself), each piece carries a story of creativity, confidence, and sparkle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!