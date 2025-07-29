Created To Create Arts And Technology Foundation

Hosted by

Created To Create Arts And Technology Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Created To Create Arts And Technology Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA

Jewels item
Jewels
$150

Starting bid

Original (30x40)- This abstract painting is a celebration of vivid jewel tones, where color and texture shimmer like precious stones in motion.

Gravity Unboxed item
Gravity Unboxed
$75

Starting bid

Giclee on Canvas (20x24) - Black and gold boxes in a perspective feel and poles align in a striking composition that appears to float in space, evoking a sense of structure, elegance, and suspended precision.

Zipped item
Zipped
$175

Starting bid

Original (30x30)- This colorful portrait of a mysterious woman. Each zipped section depicts a different hue of identity, emotion and experience.

The Color of Balance item
The Color of Balance
$150

Starting bid

Original (30x30)- Separate tones, quiet on their own, come together in circular rhythm to create a bold, collective voice.

Undertow item
Undertow
$175

Starting bid

Original (24x36) - This piece captures the raw force of abstract waves colliding, as earthy brown tones surge from beneath the surface like hidden currents.

I am A Man item
I am A Man
$125

Starting bid

Giclee on Canvas (24x36)- The artist expands the story of the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike. Nearly one thousand workers refused to report to work demanding high wages, safe working conditions, and recognition of their union. She uses the compilation of various protest signs and other events in black history to amplify the iconic “I AM A MAN” message.

Runway Royale item
Runway Royale
$150

Starting bid

Original (30x30)- With an orange derby crowned in roses, feathers, and crystals, this white horse turns the pasture into a pageant. Embellished with swarovski crystals.

Abstract item
Abstract
$100

Starting bid

Piano Rose item
Piano Rose
$125

Starting bid

Original (30x30)- A golden bloom graces the old, worn, wooden piano and shows us where music has faded, tenderness lingers.

Sound into Color item
Sound into Color
$150

Starting bid

Original (30x30) - Bathed in deep blue, his melody dances into abstract color giving a visual echo of soul, rhythm, and improvisation.

Tee Time (Longhorn) item
Tee Time (Longhorn)
$125

Starting bid

Original (24x24)- A symbol of Texas pride meets a symbol of leisure as nature pauses the game with quiet authority.

Study in Stripes item
Study in Stripes
$150

Starting bid

Original (24x30)- Study in Stripes

Man in the Mirror item
Man in the Mirror
$150

Starting bid

Original (24x24)- A single eye reveals the brilliance and mystery behind the man (MJ) who changed music forever.

The Space We Take item
The Space We Take
$100

Starting bid

Original (36x24) - Abstract Surrealism

Obama 44 item
Obama 44
$175

Starting bid

Original (30x40) Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He was the first African American to hold this office.


By Artist: CRay

True Colors Unmasked item
True Colors Unmasked
$225

Starting bid

Original (30x40)- In this gripping portrait of a Black man, duality takes center stage. The black-and-white side reflects the mask we wear to navigate expectations; the colorful side reveals vibrancy, authenticity, and depth. With one eye exposed behind a mask, the piece dares viewers to question how much of ourselves we hide and what happens when we finally show up fully.


By Artist: CRay

Carnival Whirl item
Carnival Whirl
$175

Starting bid

Original (24x36)- Radiant circles with playful spokes spin like Ferris wheels in a painted fairground of joy and motion.

The Art of Letting Go item
The Art of Letting Go
$175

Starting bid

Original (24x36)- Unstructured and unapologetic, each streak and splatter celebrates freedom over form.

Family Tree item
Family Tree
$125

Starting bid

Original (48x60.)- Family Tree

Lebron James item
Lebron James
$150

Starting bid

Original Framed (16x20)-Lebron James

At the Cross item
At the Cross
$100

Starting bid

Giclee on Canvas Hand-embellished (16x20)- In this abstract representational piece, the artist envisioned a person walking from the back of the church toward the cross. Purple represents the congregation, black the choir with red and yellow representing the stained glass window of the church.

Golden Current (Abstract) item
Golden Current (Abstract)
$100

Starting bid

Original (18x24)- A ribbon of black flows through a golden yellow field, capturing the quiet power of contrast and motion.

Chaotic Noise item
Chaotic Noise
$115

Starting bid

Original (18x24)-This piece captures the raw energy of disorder, a visual translation of sound that defies rhythm and predictability. At first glance, it may appear random, but look deeper and you’ll find underlying structure. The viewer is challenged to reconsider the boundaries between order and chaos.

Ashes of Though item
Ashes of Though
$100

Starting bid

Giclee of Canvas Hand-embellished (16x20)- This pieces captures a contemplative moment suspended in time, a man holding a cigar, lost in deep reflection. Wisps of smoke curl around him like memories rising and fading, each puff echoing the weight of untold stories and quiet strength.

Golf City item
Golf City
$75

Starting bid

Giclee on Canvas (16x20)- Golf city makes up a compilation of golf clubs and tools complimented by the city of Dallas skyline.

Reaching Out item
Reaching Out
$100

Starting bid

Giclee Framed (20x24)- This piece represents the humanitarian qualities of women reaching out to help others while giving praise.

Arcs that Speak item
Arcs that Speak
$125

Starting bid

Original (24x36)- The canvas is a playground for rings of color with each loop layering possibility upon possibility.

Genesis (Still Lost) item
Genesis (Still Lost)
$75

Starting bid

Original - Genesis (Still Lost)


Artwork by: Augustus Jenkins

Fusion item
Fusion
$75

Starting bid

Original

African Woman item
African Woman
$75

Starting bid

Original

Hallelujah item
Hallelujah
$75

Starting bid

Original Linoleum Cut (24x36)- The image reveals a woman carrying a house atop her head and beneath her arm.  The symbols signify the importance of us carrying the history, memory, and the spirit of our ancestors every day and the way in which we made a way out of no way to keep the beauty and brilliance of our culture alive.  Reflected on the house on her head is a shadow of the I-10 bridge which adversely affected Black and Brown communities from the east to the west coast, but still we found a way to thrive in the face of these injustices.  The image becomes a charge to us to continue to carry the generations forward in search of true peace and equality.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!