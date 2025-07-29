Created To Create Arts And Technology Foundation's Silent Auction

Original Linoleum Cut (24x36)- The image reveals a woman carrying a house atop her head and beneath her arm. The symbols signify the importance of us carrying the history, memory, and the spirit of our ancestors every day and the way in which we made a way out of no way to keep the beauty and brilliance of our culture alive. Reflected on the house on her head is a shadow of the I-10 bridge which adversely affected Black and Brown communities from the east to the west coast, but still we found a way to thrive in the face of these injustices. The image becomes a charge to us to continue to carry the generations forward in search of true peace and equality.