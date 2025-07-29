Created To Create Arts And Technology Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Original (30x40)- This abstract painting is a celebration of vivid jewel tones, where color and texture shimmer like precious stones in motion.
Giclee on Canvas (20x24) - Black and gold boxes in a perspective feel and poles align in a striking composition that appears to float in space, evoking a sense of structure, elegance, and suspended precision.
Original (30x30)- This colorful portrait of a mysterious woman. Each zipped section depicts a different hue of identity, emotion and experience.
Original (30x30)- Separate tones, quiet on their own, come together in circular rhythm to create a bold, collective voice.
Original (24x36) - This piece captures the raw force of abstract waves colliding, as earthy brown tones surge from beneath the surface like hidden currents.
Giclee on Canvas (24x36)- The artist expands the story of the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike. Nearly one thousand workers refused to report to work demanding high wages, safe working conditions, and recognition of their union. She uses the compilation of various protest signs and other events in black history to amplify the iconic “I AM A MAN” message.
Original (30x30)- With an orange derby crowned in roses, feathers, and crystals, this white horse turns the pasture into a pageant. Embellished with swarovski crystals.
Original (30x30)- A golden bloom graces the old, worn, wooden piano and shows us where music has faded, tenderness lingers.
Original (30x30) - Bathed in deep blue, his melody dances into abstract color giving a visual echo of soul, rhythm, and improvisation.
Original (24x24)- A symbol of Texas pride meets a symbol of leisure as nature pauses the game with quiet authority.
Original (24x30)- Study in Stripes
Original (24x24)- A single eye reveals the brilliance and mystery behind the man (MJ) who changed music forever.
Original (36x24) - Abstract Surrealism
Original (30x40) Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He was the first African American to hold this office.
By Artist: CRay
Original (30x40)- In this gripping portrait of a Black man, duality takes center stage. The black-and-white side reflects the mask we wear to navigate expectations; the colorful side reveals vibrancy, authenticity, and depth. With one eye exposed behind a mask, the piece dares viewers to question how much of ourselves we hide and what happens when we finally show up fully.
By Artist: CRay
Original (24x36)- Radiant circles with playful spokes spin like Ferris wheels in a painted fairground of joy and motion.
Original (24x36)- Unstructured and unapologetic, each streak and splatter celebrates freedom over form.
Original (48x60.)- Family Tree
Original Framed (16x20)-Lebron James
Giclee on Canvas Hand-embellished (16x20)- In this abstract representational piece, the artist envisioned a person walking from the back of the church toward the cross. Purple represents the congregation, black the choir with red and yellow representing the stained glass window of the church.
Original (18x24)- A ribbon of black flows through a golden yellow field, capturing the quiet power of contrast and motion.
Original (18x24)-This piece captures the raw energy of disorder, a visual translation of sound that defies rhythm and predictability. At first glance, it may appear random, but look deeper and you’ll find underlying structure. The viewer is challenged to reconsider the boundaries between order and chaos.
Giclee of Canvas Hand-embellished (16x20)- This pieces captures a contemplative moment suspended in time, a man holding a cigar, lost in deep reflection. Wisps of smoke curl around him like memories rising and fading, each puff echoing the weight of untold stories and quiet strength.
Giclee on Canvas (16x20)- Golf city makes up a compilation of golf clubs and tools complimented by the city of Dallas skyline.
Giclee Framed (20x24)- This piece represents the humanitarian qualities of women reaching out to help others while giving praise.
Original (24x36)- The canvas is a playground for rings of color with each loop layering possibility upon possibility.
Original - Genesis (Still Lost)
Artwork by: Augustus Jenkins
Original
Original
Original Linoleum Cut (24x36)- The image reveals a woman carrying a house atop her head and beneath her arm. The symbols signify the importance of us carrying the history, memory, and the spirit of our ancestors every day and the way in which we made a way out of no way to keep the beauty and brilliance of our culture alive. Reflected on the house on her head is a shadow of the I-10 bridge which adversely affected Black and Brown communities from the east to the west coast, but still we found a way to thrive in the face of these injustices. The image becomes a charge to us to continue to carry the generations forward in search of true peace and equality.
