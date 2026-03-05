Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

Hosted by

Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

About this event

Creating a Path to Success: What Life Has Taught Me© Pre-Launch Circle

Founders Circle
$2,500

10 left!

$2,500 – Founders Circle


Leadership-level support that launches the movement with maximum impact. Ensures the movement’s development, cross-generational engagement, and visibility for leadership contributors. Helps amplify women’s voices and create a lasting legacy.

Leadership Circle
$2,500

10 left!

$1,500 – Leadership Circle


Supports core movement efforts, speaker engagement, and participant access. Expands reach and strengthens leadership storytelling across generations. Provides prominent recognition as a movement supporter.

Empowerment Circle
$700

10 left!

$750 – Empowerment Circle


Helps provide access for emerging leaders, students, and young professionals. Strengthens community participation and engagement in the movement.

Community Builder
$500

10 left!

500 – Community Builder


Contributes to foundational support, ensuring the success of the launch event and the initial momentum of the movement. Recognized as a valued supporter in communications.

Add a donation for Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!