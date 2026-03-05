Creating a Path to Success: What Life Has Taught Me© Pre-Launch Circle

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About this event
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$2,500 – Founders Circle
Leadership-level support that launches the movement with maximum impact. Ensures the movement’s development, cross-generational engagement, and visibility for leadership contributors. Helps amplify women’s voices and create a lasting legacy.
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$1,500 – Leadership Circle
Supports core movement efforts, speaker engagement, and participant access. Expands reach and strengthens leadership storytelling across generations. Provides prominent recognition as a movement supporter.
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$750 – Empowerment Circle
Helps provide access for emerging leaders, students, and young professionals. Strengthens community participation and engagement in the movement.
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500 – Community Builder
Contributes to foundational support, ensuring the success of the launch event and the initial momentum of the movement. Recognized as a valued supporter in communications.
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