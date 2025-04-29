The CAAFe at CPMA Creating Connections

Single apple dipped and sliced. Choice of flavor: tamarind, dark chocolate or white chocolate. Apples are from Windmill Farms.
Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
$7
Quantity and flavors available will vary. Keto friendly.
Experience a rich, creamy delight with a caramelized top and a smooth, velvety interior. Flavor options are original or ube. Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour.
Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.
Banana Pudding Cup by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Made with sliced fresh bananas, vanilla pudding custard, vanilla wafer cookies, heavy cream, and condensed milk. Yum.
Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
$3
Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Matcha Smore's, Nutella Butterfinger Reese's, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Matcha, Ube Crinkle.
Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
