Saint Gregory of Nyssa Greek Orthodox Church of El Cajon CA

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Saint Gregory of Nyssa Greek Orthodox Church of El Cajon CA

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Creation Icon Prints

Small (10x14") Giclée Print item
Small (10x14") Giclée Print
$40

Small (10x14") giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout).

Medium (A3 size) Giclée Print item
Medium (A3 size) Giclée Print
$55

Medium (A3 size) giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout). Note: this print fits a standard A3-sized frame, commonly available at Michael's, Amazon, and other stores.

Large (14x20") Giclée Print item
Large (14x20") Giclée Print
$80

Large (14x20") giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout).

Giclée Print(s) Shipping to USA item
Giclée Print(s) Shipping to USA
$8

Select this option to have your giclée print(s) shipped to an address in the USA for $8.00. Please allow up to 2 weeks for printing and delivery. If you do not select this option, you will need to pick up your giclée prints in San Diego.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!