Creation Icon Prints

About this event
Small (10x14") giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout).
Medium (A3 size) giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout). Note: this print fits a standard A3-sized frame, commonly available at Michael's, Amazon, and other stores.
Large (14x20") giclée print of the new Transfiguration of Creation icon. These are the highest quality fine art prints available, made using specialty printers and archival inks and papers. Available for pickup in San Diego or shipping to the USA for $8.00 (add shipping cost below before checkout).
Select this option to have your giclée print(s) shipped to an address in the USA for $8.00. Please allow up to 2 weeks for printing and delivery. If you do not select this option, you will need to pick up your giclée prints in San Diego.
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