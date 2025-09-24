Creative Collaborations

Discover the beauty of watercolor painting in this six-week beginner-friendly workshop focused on nature inspired themes. Together, we’ll explore the fundamentals of watercolor, from preparing your paints and setting up your workspace to practicing essential brush techniques that bring your work to life. You’ll learn why paper and brush choice matters, and how to make them work for you. Each session will gently guide you toward creating your own nature-based images. Whether you’re brand new to watercolor or looking to build a stronger foundation, this workshop offers a supportive, hands-on environment where creativity can flourish.