Creative Collaborations

Join us to write your very own short story from start to finish. We'll cover creating characters, dialogue, description and different elements that go into strong short story writing.
Thursday, November 20th (6-8 PM)
Thursday, December 18th (6-8 PM)
Thursday, January 15th (6-8 PM)
Thursday, February 19th (6-8 PM)
Thursday, March 19th (6-8 PM)
Thursday, April 16th (6-8 PM)
Come hang out for six weeks and learn how to crochet your very own mini pride flag. We’ll start with the basics, like how to read simple crochet terms, pick the right yarn, and get comfy with a hook, and by the end, you’ll have the skills and confidence to make something you’re proud of. Best part? Your finished flag will get to shine in our Pride Month art show.
Wednesday, November 5th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, December 3rd (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, January 7th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, February 4th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, March 4th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, April 1st (6-8 PM)
Webcomics are exactly what they say on the tin: Comics that are hosted on the web! This class will teach you everything you need to know about making your own webcomic: Writing, character design, page structure, online publishing, marketing, self-care for comic artists, & more! The class will include a final project with students creating 5 to 8 simple comic pages to be displayed during our June 2026 art show!
Tuesday, November 11th (6-8 PM)
Tuesday, December 9th (6-8 PM)
Tuesday, January 13th (6-8 PM)
Tuesday, February 10th (6-8 PM)
Tuesday, March 10th (6-8 PM)
Tuesday, April 14th (6-8 PM)
Create your own 3-5 minute short film with this hands-on workshop that takes you step-by-step from pre-production to post-production.
Wednesday, November 19th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, December 17th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, January 21st (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, February 18th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, March 18th (6-8 PM)
Wednesday, April 15th (6-8 PM)
Discover the beauty of watercolor painting in this six-week beginner-friendly workshop focused on nature inspired themes. Together, we’ll explore the fundamentals of watercolor, from preparing your paints and setting up your workspace to practicing essential brush techniques that bring your work to life. You’ll learn why paper and brush choice matters, and how to make them work for you. Each session will gently guide you toward creating your own nature-based images. Whether you’re brand new to watercolor or looking to build a stronger foundation, this workshop offers a supportive, hands-on environment where creativity can flourish.
Saturday, November 15th (10 AM - 12 PM)
Saturday, December 20th (10 AM - 12 PM)
Saturday, January 17th (10 AM - 12 PM)
Saturday, February 21st (10 AM - 12 PM)
Saturday, March 21st (10 AM - 12 PM)
Saturday, April 18th (10 AM - 12 PM)
