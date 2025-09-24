eventClosed

Creative Collaborations

addExtraDonation

$

Writing Workshop
$100

Join us to write your very own short story from start to finish. We'll cover creating characters, dialogue, description and different elements that go into strong short story writing.

Writing Class 1: The Short Story (Story Arc)
$20

Thursday, November 20th (6-8 PM)

Writing Class 2: Creating Characters
$20

Thursday, December 18th (6-8 PM)

Writing Class 3: Writing Dialogue
$20

Thursday, January 15th (6-8 PM)

Writing Class 4: Writing Description
$20

Thursday, February 19th (6-8 PM)

Writing Class 5: Creating Setting
$20

Thursday, March 19th (6-8 PM)

Writing Class 6: Pacing, Readability, and Voice
$20

Thursday, April 16th (6-8 PM)

Crochet Workshop
$100

Come hang out for six weeks and learn how to crochet your very own mini pride flag. We’ll start with the basics, like how to read simple crochet terms, pick the right yarn, and get comfy with a hook, and by the end, you’ll have the skills and confidence to make something you’re proud of. Best part? Your finished flag will get to shine in our Pride Month art show. 

Crochet Class 1: Crochet Basics & Starting Your Flag
$20

Wednesday, November 5th (6-8 PM)

Crochet Class 2: Flag Planning & Yarn Selection
$20

Wednesday, December 3rd (6-8 PM)

Crochet Class 3: Starting The Flag
$20

Wednesday, January 7th (6-8 PM)

Crochet Class 4: Midpoint Review & Problem-Solving
$20

Wednesday, February 4th (6-8 PM)

Crochet Class 5: Finishing & Blocking
$20

Wednesday, March 4th (6-8 PM)

Crochet Class 6: Art Cards, Reflection, & Art Show Prep
$20

Wednesday, April 1st (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Workshop
$100

Webcomics are exactly what they say on the tin: Comics that are hosted on the web! This class will teach you everything you need to know about making your own webcomic: Writing, character design, page structure, online publishing, marketing, self-care for comic artists, & more! The class will include a final project with students creating 5 to 8 simple comic pages to be displayed during our June 2026 art show!

Webcomic Class 1: Writing For Your Comic
$20

Tuesday, November 11th (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Class 2: Character & Environmental Design
$20

Tuesday, December 9th (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Class 3: What Makes A Good Comic Page?
$20

Tuesday, January 13th (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Class 4: Building a Website & Update Schedules
$20

Tuesday, February 10th (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Class 5: Marketing & Monetization
$20

Tuesday, March 10th (6-8 PM)

Webcomic Class 6: I've Published My Comic! Now What?
$20

Tuesday, April 14th (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Workshop
$100

Create your own 3-5 minute short film with this hands-on workshop that takes you step-by-step from pre-production to post-production.

Filmmaking Class 1: Intro To Film
$20

Wednesday, November 19th (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Class 2: Screenwriting
$20

Wednesday, December 17th (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Class 3: Lighting, Cameras & Sound
$20

Wednesday, January 21st (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Class 4: Directing
$20

Wednesday, February 18th (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Class 5: Editing
$20

Wednesday, March 18th (6-8 PM)

Filmmaking Class 6: Marketing
$20

Wednesday, April 15th (6-8 PM)

Botanical Watercolor Workshop
$100

Discover the beauty of watercolor painting in this six-week beginner-friendly workshop focused on nature inspired themes. Together, we’ll explore the fundamentals of watercolor, from preparing your paints and setting up your workspace to practicing essential brush techniques that bring your work to life. You’ll learn why paper and brush choice matters, and how to make them work for you. Each session will gently guide you toward creating your own nature-based images. Whether you’re brand new to watercolor or looking to build a stronger foundation, this workshop offers a supportive, hands-on environment where creativity can flourish.

Watercolor Class 1: Intro To Supplies & Watercolors
$20

Saturday, November 15th (10 AM - 12 PM)

Watercolor Class 2: Observational Drawings For Botanicals
$20

Saturday, December 20th (10 AM - 12 PM)

Watercolor Class 3: Color Mixing & Botanical Palettes
$20

Saturday, January 17th (10 AM - 12 PM)

Watercolor Class 4: Composition & Final Project Work Session
$20

Saturday, February 21st (10 AM - 12 PM)

Watercolor Class 5: Finishing/Critique
$20

Saturday, March 21st (10 AM - 12 PM)

Watercolor Class 6: Finishing/Critique
$20

Saturday, April 18th (10 AM - 12 PM)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing