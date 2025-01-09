Creative Community Childcare (DBA: First Unitarian Universalist Church Of Milford)
Extra Booklets & 50/50 Raffle Tickets for January Jackpot Bingo
Extra Bingo booklet
$10
$10 per additional booklet (3 more chances per game per booklet - 30 more chances to win prizes overall!)
5 tickets for 50/50 raffle
$5
5 tickets for 50/50 raffle - winner receives half of the pot!
10 tickets for 50/50 raffle
$10
10 tickets for 50/50 raffle - winner receives half of the pot!
25 tickets for 50/50 raffle
$20
25 tickets for 50/50 raffle - winner receives half of the pot! *BEST VALUE!*
