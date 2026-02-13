Creative Floral Arrangers of the Americas

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Creative Floral Arrangers of the Americas

About the memberships

Creative Floral Arrangers of the Americas Membership 2026-2027

Gold Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: May 31

$150/year: Includes seminar registration access, priority seating (when available), and a subscription to Design Dimensions Magazine. Your generous support helps attract floral design instructors from around the world. The membership year runs from June 1 - May 31 of the following year.

Standard Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: May 31

$50/year: Includes seminar registration access and a subscription to Design Dimensions Magazine. Your generous support helps attract floral design instructors from around the world. The membership year runs from June 1 - May 31 of the following year.

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