Creative Guts's Shop

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It has pockets!
ONE SIZE:
Measurements: 22"W x 30"L
Pocket Size (Front): 6 1/2"W x 7"L
Waist-Side Ties: 25 1/2"L
I've you'd like to pick this up in Exeter, NH, at Art Up Front Street Studios and Gallery, please select this one! Please email us at [email protected] to confirm your date and time of pickup.
It has pockets!
ONE SIZE:
Measurements: 22"W x 30"L
Pocket Size (Front): 6 1/2"W x 7"L
Waist-Side Ties: 25 1/2"L
This item will be mailed to you. Please email us your mailing address at [email protected].
$
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