Creative Guts's Shop

It has pockets!





ONE SIZE:

Measurements: 22"W x 30"L

Pocket Size (Front): 6 1/2"W x 7"L

Waist-Side Ties: 25 1/2"L





I've you'd like to pick this up in Exeter, NH, at Art Up Front Street Studios and Gallery, please select this one! Please email us at [email protected] to confirm your date and time of pickup.



