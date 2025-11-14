Creative Guts

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Creative Guts

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Creative Guts's Shop

Zine_Local Pickup! item
Zine_Local Pickup!
$5
0
Apron_Local Pickup! item
Apron_Local Pickup!
$30

It has pockets!


ONE SIZE:
Measurements: 22"W x 30"L
Pocket Size (Front): 6 1/2"W x 7"L
Waist-Side Ties: 25 1/2"L


I've you'd like to pick this up in Exeter, NH, at Art Up Front Street Studios and Gallery, please select this one! Please email us at [email protected] to confirm your date and time of pickup.


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Apron_Ship to me! item
Apron_Ship to me!
$38

It has pockets!


ONE SIZE:
Measurements: 22"W x 30"L
Pocket Size (Front): 6 1/2"W x 7"L
Waist-Side Ties: 25 1/2"L


This item will be mailed to you. Please email us your mailing address at [email protected].

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