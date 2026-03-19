"Creative Imprints: Block Printing Workshop" (Mother's Day Special Event)

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About this event
Meeting Room Elm, 1200 Gerault Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028, Meeting Room 1RUSA
Event is for special needs participant age 10 years & above.
1 chaperone/parent is required(to help the participant, their entry is free).
All materials will be provided for the activity.
Wear casual/home worn clothes as we will use paint and clothes may get messy.
Light Snacks will be provided to participants.
Take-home your own creations!
**Event photos will appear on the InspireAbilities website/social media for promotional/educational purposes only. If you prefer not be photographed, please let the organizer know.
$
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