Teetotal Initiative

Hosted by

Teetotal Initiative

About this event

Creative Kaleidoscope: Morning Altars Workshop 1

Lake Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA

Suggested Donation $10
$10

For those who are able, this option helps cover a portion of the cost of your spot while allowing us to keep programming accessible and continue offering free, high-quality experiences.

Accessibilty Ticket
Pay what you can

Choose an amount that works for you. You can adjust the donation up or down—or select a free ticket—so cost is never a barrier to being part of this experience.

Waitlist
Pay what you can

If this is the only ticket option available, the event is currently at capacity. Join the waitlist and we’ll reach out as soon as a spot opens up.

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