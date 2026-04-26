Creative Kaleidoscope: Morning Altars Workshop 1

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About this event
For those who are able, this option helps cover a portion of the cost of your spot while allowing us to keep programming accessible and continue offering free, high-quality experiences.
Choose an amount that works for you. You can adjust the donation up or down—or select a free ticket—so cost is never a barrier to being part of this experience.
If this is the only ticket option available, the event is currently at capacity. Join the waitlist and we’ll reach out as soon as a spot opens up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!