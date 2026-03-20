Creative Money Lab

4250 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77204.

The workshop will be held in room MH 213 Second Floor of Melcher Hall.



Directions to Melcher Hall (if needed)

4250 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, TX 77204

Melcher Hall coming from I-45 South

I-45 North toward Dallas Take EXIT 44A toward Elgin-Lockwood/Cullen Blvd. Turn slight left onto Gulf Fwy Turn left onto Ernestine St. Ernestine St. is just past S Lockwood Dr. If you reach TX-5-SPUR you’ve gone about 0.3 miles too far Ernestine St. becomes Elgin St. Turn left onto TX-5-SPUR S If you reach Cullen Blvd. you’ve gone about 0.3 miles too far Turn right onto University Drive Turn right onto Martin Luther King Blvd. (formerly Calhoun Rd.) Melcher Hall is the black glass triangle building to your left on Martin Luther King Blvd. (formerly Calhoun Rd.)



Melcher Hall coming from I-45 North

I-45 South toward Galveston Merge onto TX-5-SPUR S via EXIT 44B Merge onto TX-5-SPUR S toward University Drive Turn right onto Martin Luther King Blvd. (formerly Calhoun Rd.) Melcher Hall is the black glass triangle building to your left on Martin Luther King Blvd. (formerly Calhoun Rd.)

Parking





Parking at East Parking Garage - 4233 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77204. Please do not park elsewhere because UH is very strict with parking, and they will give out a ticket or even tow your car