Creative Neighborhoods Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Rubato means “to play freely, without regard for time.” These new kids on the block are making exceptional wines, and you’ll get to indulge with a one-year club membership valued at $350. That’s right—12 bottles just for you, or to share with friends gathered around the dining room table.
Your contribution to this raffle fuels Creative Neighborhoods’ trade education and public art programs.
Now go drink some wine!
Rubato means “to play freely, without regard for time.” These new kids on the block are making exceptional wines, and you’ll get to indulge with a one-year club membership valued at $350. That’s right—12 bottles just for you, or to share with friends gathered around the dining room table.
Your contribution to this raffle fuels Creative Neighborhoods’ trade education and public art programs.
Now go drink some wine!
Legends of the Portland beer scene, Gigantic Brewing is offering a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Ben Love, owner of Gigantic, and Ryan Stiles, director of Pickathon, will give you a tour of the brewery, followed by a tasting filled with hops and great conversation about Pickathon’s musical journey. After boozing it up with these two, you’ll walk out the door with a mixed case of beer to greet your designated driver.
Estimated Value: The Beer - $80, The Experience - Priceless!
Legends of the Portland beer scene, Gigantic Brewing is offering a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Ben Love, owner of Gigantic, and Ryan Stiles, director of Pickathon, will give you a tour of the brewery, followed by a tasting filled with hops and great conversation about Pickathon’s musical journey. After boozing it up with these two, you’ll walk out the door with a mixed case of beer to greet your designated driver.
Estimated Value: The Beer - $80, The Experience - Priceless!
The ultimate LV fan package!
This bundle includes 7 full-length vinyl albums:
2 CDs:
Kaleidescope Creativity Cards - Poetry, Prose, Music - Revitalize your creative practice.
Signed Phone Orphans Songbook
2 Signed and Numbered Art Prints by Laura Veirs.
Estimated Value: $500
The ultimate LV fan package!
This bundle includes 7 full-length vinyl albums:
2 CDs:
Kaleidescope Creativity Cards - Poetry, Prose, Music - Revitalize your creative practice.
Signed Phone Orphans Songbook
2 Signed and Numbered Art Prints by Laura Veirs.
Estimated Value: $500
This gift pack includes:
Total value: $350
This gift pack includes:
Total value: $350
Exciting package from gaming company, Probably Monsters. Package includes:
Estimated Value: $525
Exciting package from gaming company, Probably Monsters. Package includes:
Estimated Value: $525
This package includes:
Drawing on the Walls runs April 24th - 26th.
Always compelling, remarkably entertaining, and consistently original, Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will once again unite live chamber music with bold contemporary dance in their tenth collaboration, Drawing on the Walls. This World Premiere production features the distinguished wind quintet WindSync, renowned for its dynamic artistry and innovative spirit. Following recent collaborations—NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024)—WindSync will partner with BodyVox’s choreographers and dancers to create an evening that honors both the voice of the soul through music and the expressive power of the body through dance.
Estimated Value: $180
This package includes:
Drawing on the Walls runs April 24th - 26th.
Always compelling, remarkably entertaining, and consistently original, Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will once again unite live chamber music with bold contemporary dance in their tenth collaboration, Drawing on the Walls. This World Premiere production features the distinguished wind quintet WindSync, renowned for its dynamic artistry and innovative spirit. Following recent collaborations—NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024)—WindSync will partner with BodyVox’s choreographers and dancers to create an evening that honors both the voice of the soul through music and the expressive power of the body through dance.
Estimated Value: $180
Experience the magic of Pickathon your way with two single-day passes to the 2026 festival.
Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:
(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)
Experience the magic of Pickathon your way with two single-day passes to the 2026 festival.
Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:
(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)
Could Be is an original, bright, colorful acrylic painting by Carson Abbert.
Carson is an intuitive painter who draws inspiration and reference from his own life: homes, hearts, gardens & play. He says growth, love and time are often on his mind and in his work. His paintings are built up in layers. He works to create a certain "reveal" with viewers.
We're grateful to offer this beautiful painting in our raffle.
Painting dimensions:12 x 16 x .5" (Framed: 13.5 x 17.5 x 2”)
Estimated value: $550
Could Be is an original, bright, colorful acrylic painting by Carson Abbert.
Carson is an intuitive painter who draws inspiration and reference from his own life: homes, hearts, gardens & play. He says growth, love and time are often on his mind and in his work. His paintings are built up in layers. He works to create a certain "reveal" with viewers.
We're grateful to offer this beautiful painting in our raffle.
Painting dimensions:12 x 16 x .5" (Framed: 13.5 x 17.5 x 2”)
Estimated value: $550
Peacock Feathers is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.
This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.
Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Peacock Feathers features various-sized feather prints after molting season on a peacock farm. Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.
Estimated Value: $325
Peacock Feathers is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.
This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.
Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Peacock Feathers features various-sized feather prints after molting season on a peacock farm. Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.
Estimated Value: $325
Green Holly Leaf is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.
This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.
Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Green Holly Leaf features a holly leaf "skeleton." Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.
Estimated Value: $325
Green Holly Leaf is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.
This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.
Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. "Green Holly Leaf" features a holly leaf "skeleton." Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.
Estimated Value: $325
Enjoy a paddle trip on the Tualatin River. This package includes:
Estimated Value: $100
Gnartilus - In this large-scale acrylic painting, Jacob Wooton brings a nautilus to life through movement, color, and playful mark-making. Painted on a 36" x 36" panel, the composition balances structure and spontaneity—the spiraled shell anchoring the piece while expressive, whimsical marks dance around the edges. Layered brushstrokes and shifting hues create a sense of motion, as if the nautilus is drifting through water rather than sitting still. Wooton’s impressionistic style embraces visible process and intuitive color, blending curiosity and observation with imagination, and inviting the viewer into a world that feels both studied and joyfully alive.
Estimated Value: $600
Gnartilus - In this large-scale acrylic painting, Jacob Wooton brings a nautilus to life through movement, color, and playful mark-making. Painted on a 36" x 36" panel, the composition balances structure and spontaneity—the spiraled shell anchoring the piece while expressive, whimsical marks dance around the edges. Layered brushstrokes and shifting hues create a sense of motion, as if the nautilus is drifting through water rather than sitting still. Wooton’s impressionistic style embraces visible process and intuitive color, blending curiosity and observation with imagination, and inviting the viewer into a world that feels both studied and joyfully alive.
Estimated Vaue: $600
Falcon was painted en plein air at Cape Falcon, capturing the movement and atmosphere of the Oregon coast in the moment. Using an impressionistic approach, Jacob Wooton layers visible brushstrokes and color to convey wind, light, and shifting water. Cool blues and whites move through the sky and surf, while grounded earth tones shape the rugged headland. Subtle value changes create depth and pull the viewer into the scene, making the painting feel immediate and immersive—as if you’re standing on the sand, watching the waves roll in.
Falcon- by Jacob Wooton - 12x12 - acrylic and oils on birch panel.
Estimated value - $150
Falcon was painted en plein air at Cape Falcon, capturing the movement and atmosphere of the Oregon coast in the moment. Using an impressionistic approach, Jacob Wooton layers visible brushstrokes and color to convey wind, light, and shifting water. Cool blues and whites move through the sky and surf, while grounded earth tones shape the rugged headland. Subtle value changes create depth and pull the viewer into the scene, making the painting feel immediate and immersive—as if you’re standing on the sand, watching the waves roll in.
Falcon- by Jacob Wooton - 12x12 - acrylic and oils on birch panel.
Estimated value - $150
Neighborhood Noise is a 20 × 20 acrylic painting on canvas in which Lacy Lowry draws from both the natural and built landscape to create an abstracted space that feels emotional, intuitive, and open-ended. Geometric forms hint at structures or dwellings, while soft washes, drips, and playful lines introduce movement and uncertainty. Bold yet thoughtful color choices guide the eye and invite reflection, allowing each viewer to find their own narrative within the work. Grounded in curiosity and play, Lowry’s process embraces exploration and organic development—values that closely align with Creative Neighborhoods and Pickathon’s commitment to creativity, community, and making space for personal expression to unfold.
Esitimated value: $550
Neighborhood Noise is a 20 × 20 acrylic painting on canvas in which Lacy Lowry draws from both the natural and built landscape to create an abstracted space that feels emotional, intuitive, and open-ended. Geometric forms hint at structures or dwellings, while soft washes, drips, and playful lines introduce movement and uncertainty. Bold yet thoughtful color choices guide the eye and invite reflection, allowing each viewer to find their own narrative within the work. Grounded in curiosity and play, Lowry’s process embraces exploration and organic development—values that closely align with Creative Neighborhoods and Pickathon’s commitment to creativity, community, and making space for personal expression to unfold.
Esitimated value: $550
Death Cab for Cutie Fan Pack - Generously donated by Dave Depper, Pickathon fan, pickleball dabbler, Portland resident and guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist for Death Cab for Cutie. Dave signed a collection of 5 vinyl albums:
Estimated Value: $400
Death Cab for Cutie Fan Pack - Generously donated by Dave Depper, Pickathon fan, pickleball dabbler, Portland resident and guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist for Death Cab for Cutie. Dave signed a collection of 5 vinyl albums:
Estimated Value: $400
Pogo Pass is a way to experience multiple venues and activities around Portland. Your Pogo Pass is valid for one year from date of activation. One Pogo Pass is valid for 1 person. This package includes 4 Pogo Passes. Participating businesses include:
Estimated Value - $360
Pogo Pass is a way to experience multiple venues and activities around Portland. Your Pogo Pass is valid for one year from date of activation. One Pogo Pass is valid for 1 person. This package includes 4 Pogo Passes. Participating businesses include:
Estimated Value - $360
Enjoy a 1-hour axe throwing experience for four people at Celtic Axe Throwing, located inside The People’s Courts.
Your dedicated Axe Marshall coach will guide you through safety, teach proper throwing techniques, and set up the games — making it fun, approachable, and beginner-friendly for everyone.
Perfect for first-timers and seasoned throwers alike.
Estimated Value: $100
Self-Care Package from the Herb Shoppe & Midwinter Soundbath & Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover
This package contains:
Give yourself and your home a gift with this incredible self-care package. Mind, body and soul are covered with this curated package.
Want to spruce up your space but don’t know where to begin? Need a fresh set of eyes to help choose new paint or set a color scheme for your living room? Knotty Pine is here to help. In this Instant Makeover package, KP founder Christina Melander will assess and solve your home’s problem areas with on-the-spot guidance about what to get rid of, what to keep, what to repurpose and what to add. During the 2-hour power session, Christina will make hands-on changes (rearranging, decluttering, styling) and provide recommendations of next steps you can take on your own. The result? And immediate refresh that will leave your space feeling more cohesive, curated and more like you. Knotty Pine Design specilaizes in expressive design using a collected mix of thrifted, vintage and new furnishings and decor.
Estimated Value: $600
Self-Care Package from the Herb Shoppe & Midwinter Soundbath & Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover
This package contains:
Give yourself and your home a gift with this incredible self-care package. Mind, body and soul are covered with this curated package.
Want to spruce up your space but don’t know where to begin? Need a fresh set of eyes to help choose new paint or set a color scheme for your living room? Knotty Pine is here to help. In this Instant Makeover package, KP founder Christina Melander will assess and solve your home’s problem areas with on-the-spot guidance about what to get rid of, what to keep, what to repurpose and what to add. During the 2-hour power session, Christina will make hands-on changes (rearranging, decluttering, styling) and provide recommendations of next steps you can take on your own. The result? And immediate refresh that will leave your space feeling more cohesive, curated and more like you. Knotty Pine Design specilaizes in expressive design using a collected mix of thrifted, vintage and new furnishings and decor.
Estimated Value: $600
Family Fun Package from Mike Bennett Studios & The People's Courts:
This package contains:
Estimated Value: $165
Thanks to music maker couple, Stephanie Schneiderman & Tony Furtado for this package:
Estimated Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!