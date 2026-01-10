Creative Neighborhoods

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Creative Neighborhoods

About this raffle

Creative Neighborhoods Raffle 2026

Rubato Wine Club Membership
$20

Rubato means “to play freely, without regard for time.” These new kids on the block are making exceptional wines, and you’ll get to indulge with a one-year club membership valued at $350. That’s right—12 bottles just for you, or to share with friends gathered around the dining room table.

Your contribution to this raffle fuels Creative Neighborhoods’ trade education and public art programs.

Now go drink some wine!

Rubato Wine Club Membership - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Rubato means “to play freely, without regard for time.” These new kids on the block are making exceptional wines, and you’ll get to indulge with a one-year club membership valued at $350. That’s right—12 bottles just for you, or to share with friends gathered around the dining room table.

Your contribution to this raffle fuels Creative Neighborhoods’ trade education and public art programs.

Now go drink some wine!

Gigantic Brewing Tour & Tasting
$20

Legends of the Portland beer scene, Gigantic Brewing is offering a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Ben Love, owner of Gigantic, and Ryan Stiles, director of Pickathon, will give you a tour of the brewery, followed by a tasting filled with hops and great conversation about Pickathon’s musical journey. After boozing it up with these two, you’ll walk out the door with a mixed case of beer to greet your designated driver.

Estimated Value: The Beer - $80, The Experience - Priceless!

Gigantic Brewing Tour & Tasting - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Legends of the Portland beer scene, Gigantic Brewing is offering a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Ben Love, owner of Gigantic, and Ryan Stiles, director of Pickathon, will give you a tour of the brewery, followed by a tasting filled with hops and great conversation about Pickathon’s musical journey. After boozing it up with these two, you’ll walk out the door with a mixed case of beer to greet your designated driver.

Estimated Value: The Beer - $80, The Experience - Priceless!

Laura Veirs Fan Package
$20

The ultimate LV fan package!

This bundle includes 7 full-length vinyl albums:

  • The Triumphs & Travails of Orphan Mae (2001)
  • Troubled by the Fire (2003)
  • My Echo (2020)
  • The Lookout (2018)
  • Phone Orphans (2023)
  • Laura Veirs and Her Band (Live in Brooklyn) (2024)
  • Found Light (2022)

2 CDs:

  • Found Light (2022)
  • Laura Veirs and The Choir Who Coudn't Say (2025)

Kaleidescope Creativity Cards - Poetry, Prose, Music - Revitalize your creative practice.


Signed Phone Orphans Songbook


2 Signed and Numbered Art Prints by Laura Veirs.


Estimated Value: $500




Laura Veirs Fan Package - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

The ultimate LV fan package!

This bundle includes 7 full-length vinyl albums:

  • The Triumphs & Travails of Orphan Mae (2001)
  • Troubled by the Fire (2003)
  • My Echo (2020)
  • The Lookout (2018)
  • Phone Orphans (2023)
  • Laura Veirs and Her Band (Live in Brooklyn) (2024)
  • Found Light (2022)

2 CDs:

  • Found Light (2022)
  • Laura Veirs and The Choir Who Coudn't Say (2025)

Kaleidescope Creativity Cards - Poetry, Prose, Music - Revitalize your creative practice.


Signed Phone Orphans Songbook


2 Signed and Numbered Art Prints by Laura Veirs.


Estimated Value: $500

Eulipion Arts + Daydream Gift Pack
$20

This gift pack includes:

  • 3 LPs from Eulipion
  • 3 bottles of wine from around the world
  • $100 gift card to Daydream
  • And one of our custom wine and record totes

Total value: $350

Eulipion Arts + Daydream Gift Pack - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

This gift pack includes:

  • 3 LPs from Eulipion
  • 3 bottles of wine from around the world
  • $100 gift card to Daydream
  • And one of our custom wine and record totes

Total value: $350

Probably Monsters Gamer Package
$20

Exciting package from gaming company, Probably Monsters. Package includes:

  • Xbox One: Minecraft Edition
    • Minecraft game with Builders Pack
    • 500 GB
    • Wireless controller
    • 4K Video Streaming
  • Samsung TV
    • 50” screen
    • 4K Crystal UHD Processor
    • 7 Series

Estimated Value: $525

Probably Monsters Gamer Package - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Exciting package from gaming company, Probably Monsters. Package includes:

  • Xbox One: Minecraft Edition
    • Minecraft game with Builders Pack
    • 500 GB
    • Wireless controller
    • 4K Video Streaming
  • Samsung TV
    • 50” screen
    • 4K Crystal UHD Processor
    • 7 Series

Estimated Value: $525

2 Tickets to Bodyvox Perfomance
$20

This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to a performance of Drawing on the Walls
  • A meet & greet with Bodyvox Artistic Directors

Drawing on the Walls runs April 24th - 26th.

Always compelling, remarkably entertaining, and consistently original, Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will once again unite live chamber music with bold contemporary dance in their tenth collaboration, Drawing on the Walls. This World Premiere production features the distinguished wind quintet WindSync, renowned for its dynamic artistry and innovative spirit. Following recent collaborations—NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024)—WindSync will partner with BodyVox’s choreographers and dancers to create an evening that honors both the voice of the soul through music and the expressive power of the body through dance.

Estimated Value: $180

2 Tickets to Bodyvox Performance - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to a performance of Drawing on the Walls
  • A meet & greet with Bodyvox Artistic Directors

Drawing on the Walls runs April 24th - 26th.

Always compelling, remarkably entertaining, and consistently original, Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will once again unite live chamber music with bold contemporary dance in their tenth collaboration, Drawing on the Walls. This World Premiere production features the distinguished wind quintet WindSync, renowned for its dynamic artistry and innovative spirit. Following recent collaborations—NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024)—WindSync will partner with BodyVox’s choreographers and dancers to create an evening that honors both the voice of the soul through music and the expressive power of the body through dance.

Estimated Value: $180

2 Single-Day Tix to Pickathon 2026
$20

Experience the magic of Pickathon your way with two single-day passes to the 2026 festival.

Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:

  • Thursday: Get in early and watch the festival come to life.
  • Friday: Feel the buzz as the grounds fill, the music swells, and the dancing begins.
  • Sunday: Stay all day and soak in the music late into the night alongside the true die-hards.


(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)


2 Single-Day Tix to Pickathon 2026 - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Experience the magic of Pickathon your way with two single-day passes to the 2026 festival.

Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:

  • Thursday: Get in early and watch the festival come to life.
  • Friday: Feel the buzz as the grounds fill, the music swells, and the dancing begins.
  • Sunday: Stay all day and soak in the music late into the night alongside the true die-hards.


(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)

"Could Be" - Original Painting
$20

Could Be is an original, bright, colorful acrylic painting by Carson Abbert.

Carson is an intuitive painter who draws inspiration and reference from his own life: homes, hearts, gardens & play. He says growth, love and time are often on his mind and in his work. His paintings are built up in layers. He works to create a certain "reveal" with viewers.

We're grateful to offer this beautiful painting in our raffle.

Painting dimensions:12 x 16 x .5" (Framed: 13.5 x 17.5 x 2”)

Estimated value: $550

"Could Be" - Original Painting - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Could Be is an original, bright, colorful acrylic painting by Carson Abbert.

Carson is an intuitive painter who draws inspiration and reference from his own life: homes, hearts, gardens & play. He says growth, love and time are often on his mind and in his work. His paintings are built up in layers. He works to create a certain "reveal" with viewers.

We're grateful to offer this beautiful painting in our raffle.

Painting dimensions:12 x 16 x .5" (Framed: 13.5 x 17.5 x 2”)

Estimated value: $550

"Peacock Feathers" Giclee Print
$20

Peacock Feathers is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.

This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.

Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Peacock Feathers features various-sized feather prints after molting season on a peacock farm. Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.

Estimated Value: $325

"Peacock Feathers" Giclee Print - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Peacock Feathers is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.

This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.

Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Peacock Feathers features various-sized feather prints after molting season on a peacock farm. Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.

Estimated Value: $325

"Green Holly Leaf" Giclee Print
$20

Green Holly Leaf is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.

This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.

Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. Green Holly Leaf features a holly leaf "skeleton." Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.

Estimated Value: $325

"Green Holly Leaf" Giclee Print - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Green Holly Leaf is a vibrant, fluid watercolor print by Liberty Callahan.

This is a large-scale giclee print - 30" x 40" on cold-pressed heavy paper. and includes magnetic rod hanging hardware.

Liberty uses real leaves, plants, feathers and flowers in her unique watercolor process. "Green Holly Leaf" features a holly leaf "skeleton." Liberty enjoys playing with color and experimenting with different painting techniques. The natural world is her guide.

Estimated Value: $325

Tualatin Riverkeepers Paddle Trip
$20

Enjoy a paddle trip on the Tualatin River. This package includes:

  • Two 3-hour boat rentals (plus PFDs & paddles) from Cook Family Park Boat Rentals
  • Offer good Friday - Sunday, May - September

Estimated Value: $100

"Gnartilus" - Original Painting
$20

Gnartilus - In this large-scale acrylic painting, Jacob Wooton brings a nautilus to life through movement, color, and playful mark-making. Painted on a 36" x 36" panel, the composition balances structure and spontaneity—the spiraled shell anchoring the piece while expressive, whimsical marks dance around the edges. Layered brushstrokes and shifting hues create a sense of motion, as if the nautilus is drifting through water rather than sitting still. Wooton’s impressionistic style embraces visible process and intuitive color, blending curiosity and observation with imagination, and inviting the viewer into a world that feels both studied and joyfully alive.

Estimated Value: $600

"Gnartilus" - Original Painting - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Gnartilus - In this large-scale acrylic painting, Jacob Wooton brings a nautilus to life through movement, color, and playful mark-making. Painted on a 36" x 36" panel, the composition balances structure and spontaneity—the spiraled shell anchoring the piece while expressive, whimsical marks dance around the edges. Layered brushstrokes and shifting hues create a sense of motion, as if the nautilus is drifting through water rather than sitting still. Wooton’s impressionistic style embraces visible process and intuitive color, blending curiosity and observation with imagination, and inviting the viewer into a world that feels both studied and joyfully alive.

Estimated Vaue: $600

"Falcon" - Original Painting
$20

Falcon was painted en plein air at Cape Falcon, capturing the movement and atmosphere of the Oregon coast in the moment. Using an impressionistic approach, Jacob Wooton layers visible brushstrokes and color to convey wind, light, and shifting water. Cool blues and whites move through the sky and surf, while grounded earth tones shape the rugged headland. Subtle value changes create depth and pull the viewer into the scene, making the painting feel immediate and immersive—as if you’re standing on the sand, watching the waves roll in.

Falcon- by Jacob Wooton - 12x12 - acrylic and oils on birch panel.

Estimated value - $150

"Falcon" - Original Painting - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 100 tickets

Falcon was painted en plein air at Cape Falcon, capturing the movement and atmosphere of the Oregon coast in the moment. Using an impressionistic approach, Jacob Wooton layers visible brushstrokes and color to convey wind, light, and shifting water. Cool blues and whites move through the sky and surf, while grounded earth tones shape the rugged headland. Subtle value changes create depth and pull the viewer into the scene, making the painting feel immediate and immersive—as if you’re standing on the sand, watching the waves roll in.

Falcon- by Jacob Wooton - 12x12 - acrylic and oils on birch panel.

Estimated value - $150

"Neighborhood Noise" - Original Painting
$20

Neighborhood Noise is a 20 × 20 acrylic painting on canvas in which Lacy Lowry draws from both the natural and built landscape to create an abstracted space that feels emotional, intuitive, and open-ended. Geometric forms hint at structures or dwellings, while soft washes, drips, and playful lines introduce movement and uncertainty. Bold yet thoughtful color choices guide the eye and invite reflection, allowing each viewer to find their own narrative within the work. Grounded in curiosity and play, Lowry’s process embraces exploration and organic development—values that closely align with Creative Neighborhoods and Pickathon’s commitment to creativity, community, and making space for personal expression to unfold.

Esitimated value: $550

"Neighborhood Noise" - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Neighborhood Noise is a 20 × 20 acrylic painting on canvas in which Lacy Lowry draws from both the natural and built landscape to create an abstracted space that feels emotional, intuitive, and open-ended. Geometric forms hint at structures or dwellings, while soft washes, drips, and playful lines introduce movement and uncertainty. Bold yet thoughtful color choices guide the eye and invite reflection, allowing each viewer to find their own narrative within the work. Grounded in curiosity and play, Lowry’s process embraces exploration and organic development—values that closely align with Creative Neighborhoods and Pickathon’s commitment to creativity, community, and making space for personal expression to unfold.

Esitimated value: $550

Death Cab for Cutie Fan Package
$20

Death Cab for Cutie Fan Pack - Generously donated by Dave Depper, Pickathon fan, pickleball dabbler, Portland resident and guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist for Death Cab for Cutie. Dave signed a collection of 5 vinyl albums:

  • Thank You for Today - 2018
  • Blue EP - 2019
  • The Georgia EP - 2020
  • Asphalt Meadows (pink vinyl!)- 2022
  • Asphalt Meadows (acoustic) - 2023

Estimated Value: $400

Death Cab for Cutie Fan Pk - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Death Cab for Cutie Fan Pack - Generously donated by Dave Depper, Pickathon fan, pickleball dabbler, Portland resident and guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist for Death Cab for Cutie. Dave signed a collection of 5 vinyl albums:

  • Thank You for Today - 2018
  • Blue EP - 2019
  • The Georgia EP - 2020
  • Asphalt Meadows (pink vinyl!)- 2022
  • Asphalt Meadows (acoustic) - 2023

Estimated Value: $400

Pogo Passes for 4
$20

Pogo Pass is a way to experience multiple venues and activities around Portland. Your Pogo Pass is valid for one year from date of activation. One Pogo Pass is valid for 1 person. This package includes 4 Pogo Passes. Participating businesses include:

  • Portland Trailblazers
  • Portland State University (sports teams)
  • D-Bat West
  • The People's Courts
  • Evergreen Air & Space Museum
  • And many more...

Estimated Value - $360

Pogo Passes for 4 - Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Pogo Pass is a way to experience multiple venues and activities around Portland. Your Pogo Pass is valid for one year from date of activation. One Pogo Pass is valid for 1 person. This package includes 4 Pogo Passes. Participating businesses include:

  • Portland Trailblazers
  • Portland State University (sports teams)
  • D-Bat West
  • The People's Courts
  • Evergreen Air & Space Museum
  • And many more...

Estimated Value - $360

Celtic Axe Throwing Experience
$20

🪓 Celtic Axe Throwing Experience for Four

Enjoy a 1-hour axe throwing experience for four people at Celtic Axe Throwing, located inside The People’s Courts.

Your dedicated Axe Marshall coach will guide you through safety, teach proper throwing techniques, and set up the games — making it fun, approachable, and beginner-friendly for everyone.

Perfect for first-timers and seasoned throwers alike.


Estimated Value: $100

Self-Care Package
$20

Self-Care Package from the Herb Shoppe & Midwinter Soundbath & Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover

This package contains:

  • $50 Gift Certificate from the Herb Shoppe
  • 1 Spot at the Midwinter Soundbath with Angelle St. Pierre on Saturday, February 7th at 5pm.
  • Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover

Give yourself and your home a gift with this incredible self-care package. Mind, body and soul are covered with this curated package.


Want to spruce up your space but don’t know where to begin? Need a fresh set of eyes to help choose new paint or set a color scheme for your living room? Knotty Pine is here to help. In this Instant Makeover package, KP founder Christina Melander will assess and solve your home’s problem areas with on-the-spot guidance about what to get rid of, what to keep, what to repurpose and what to add. During the 2-hour power session, Christina will make hands-on changes (rearranging, decluttering, styling) and provide recommendations of next steps you can take on your own. The result? And immediate refresh that will leave your space feeling more cohesive, curated and more like you. Knotty Pine Design specilaizes in expressive design using a collected mix of thrifted, vintage and new furnishings and decor.


Estimated Value: $600

Self-Care Package Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Self-Care Package from the Herb Shoppe & Midwinter Soundbath & Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover

This package contains:

  • $50 Gift Certificate from the Herb Shoppe
  • 1 Spot at the Midwinter Soundbath with Angelle St. Pierre on Saturday, February 7th at 5pm.
  • Knotty Pine Design Instant Makeover

Give yourself and your home a gift with this incredible self-care package. Mind, body and soul are covered with this curated package.


Want to spruce up your space but don’t know where to begin? Need a fresh set of eyes to help choose new paint or set a color scheme for your living room? Knotty Pine is here to help. In this Instant Makeover package, KP founder Christina Melander will assess and solve your home’s problem areas with on-the-spot guidance about what to get rid of, what to keep, what to repurpose and what to add. During the 2-hour power session, Christina will make hands-on changes (rearranging, decluttering, styling) and provide recommendations of next steps you can take on your own. The result? And immediate refresh that will leave your space feeling more cohesive, curated and more like you. Knotty Pine Design specilaizes in expressive design using a collected mix of thrifted, vintage and new furnishings and decor.


Estimated Value: $600

Family Fun Package!
$20

Family Fun Package from Mike Bennett Studios & The People's Courts:

This package contains:

  • 4 Admissions to Wonderwood Mini-Golf
  • 4 Admissions to The Portland Aquarium
  • All Day Game Pass for 6 to The People's Courts (includes bocce, cornhole & ping pong)

Estimated Value: $165

Portland Locals Gift Package
$20

Thanks to music maker couple, Stephanie Schneiderman & Tony Furtado for this package:


  • Vinyl LP by Stephanie Schneiderman - Crossfire
  • Dirty Martini CD - Tea and Revenge
  • Tony Furtado CD - The Bell
  • Clay Tile, 6", made by Tony Furtado
  • X-Ray FM Tote Bag
  • Portland Guide Book by Wildsam Publishing
  • Framed 5x7 photo, The Laurelthirst, by Doc Slocum

Estimated Value: $100


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