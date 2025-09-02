Creative Visions Social Services

Hosted by

Creative Visions Social Services

About this raffle

CVSS Fall Raffle 2025

Basket 1: Sports Basket
$2

1 ticket/ $2

6 tickets/ $10


Includes:

Dallas Cowboys cap, 2 tshirts (L, XL) , coasters, beanie, blanket

TX Rangers cap, sweatshirt (L) , 2 tshirts (L, XL) , key chain

Dallas Stars Sweatshirt (XL) & coasters

Dallas Mavs 2 tshirts (L) & tumbler

portable grill w/ utensils


Basket 2: Fall Basket
$2

1 ticket/ $2

6 tickets/ $10


Includes:

Smores maker w/ fixings, Galaxy tablet, Fall blanket, candle, socks, decor, coffee cup w/ coco powder, wine tumbler & coasters, Journal, coloring book w/ pencils

Add a donation for Creative Visions Social Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!