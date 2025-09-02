CVSS Fall Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
1 ticket/ $2
6 tickets/ $10
Includes:
Dallas Cowboys cap, 2 tshirts (L, XL) , coasters, beanie, blanket
TX Rangers cap, sweatshirt (L) , 2 tshirts (L, XL) , key chain
Dallas Stars Sweatshirt (XL) & coasters
Dallas Mavs 2 tshirts (L) & tumbler
portable grill w/ utensils
1 ticket/ $2
6 tickets/ $10
Includes:
Smores maker w/ fixings, Galaxy tablet, Fall blanket, candle, socks, decor, coffee cup w/ coco powder, wine tumbler & coasters, Journal, coloring book w/ pencils
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!