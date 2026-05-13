Green Lake Conference Center

Hosted by

Green Lake Conference Center

About this event

Creativity in Preaching Lab

W2511 WI-23

Green Lake, WI 54941, USA

Participant Admission: Hotel Room
$200

For those who are participating in the program and would like to stay in a hotel room.

Participant Admission: Dorm Room
$50

For those who are participating in the program and would like to stay in a dorm room.

Spouse Admission
$83

For spouses who are joining you but not participating in the program.

Child Admission (Ages 5-20)
$83

For each child ages 5-20 who is joining you but not participating in the program. Only five people maximum are allowed per room.

Child Admission (Ages 0-4)
Free

For each child ages 0-4 who is joining you. Only five people maximum are allowed per room.

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