Creativity Rocks #10 - The Met Gala Silent Auction

✨ Unleash Your Inner Artisan at the Bench! ✨ Bid for brilliance with the "A Day with a Master Jeweler Gift Basket Experience Package" from Thomas Markle Jewelers — an extraordinary, hands-on adventure included in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show silent auction! 💎 The winner of this priceless experience will step behind the scenes for a 4-hour immersive session with two master jewelers inside a professional workshop. You’ll: 🔨 Craft your very own sterling silver creation at an authentic jeweler’s bench 🧼 Learn essential jewelry care and maintenance tips 💎 Get up close with some of the finest gemstones you’ve ever seen 🎓 Discover the rare techniques that bring beauty to life in fine jewelry Perfect for aspiring designers, curious creatives, or anyone who’s ever wanted to try their hand at something truly dazzling. 🌟 Recommended for ages 12+ – this is the perfect memory-making experience for a teen or adult with a passion for sparkle! 💫 This is more than a gift—it’s a gateway to craftsmanship and creativity. Don't miss your chance to bid on a truly one-of-a-kind experience!

