Creativity Rocks #10 - The Met Gala Silent Auction

A Hole-in-One Experience at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction
Get ready for an exclusive Private Mini Golf Experience at the Creativit-Tee Mini Golf Course! This $800 value gift basket offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy a private mini golf session for you and your guests, making it the perfect outing for family, friends, or team bonding.
Set in a creative and fun-filled environment, this experience guarantees laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're a mini golf pro or just looking for a unique way to spend time together, this is a must-have auction item.
Every bid helps support Creativity Shell’s mission to provide creative education for children in our community. Don’t miss your chance to claim this exclusive experience.
#2 Champagne Dreams Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Champagne Dreams Await at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction
Indulge in luxury with the Champagne Dreams Gift Basket, a $250 value that brings elegance and relaxation together in one perfect package.
This exclusive basket features a curated selection of premium champagnes, including Moet, Gruet, Piper Heidsieck, and more, ensuring a celebration with every sip. To complete the experience, it also includes two custom-made sleep masks, designed for the ultimate in comfort and style.
Raise a glass and unwind while supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the auction help Creativity Shell continue its mission of providing creative education for children in our community.
#3 Custom Drawing/Art Station
$200
Starting bid
The Ultimate Drawing Station – Up for Auction!
Calling all artists and creatives! The Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction is featuring an amazing Custom Drawing Station Gift Basket – a dream setup for anyone who loves to sketch, doodle, and create!
Valued at $600, this exclusive package includes:
A custom drawing table & stool – designed for comfort and creativity!
Drawing books – to inspire your artistic journey!
A complete set of drawing supplies – pencils, sketch pads, and more!
A portfolio – to store and showcase your masterpieces!
A 1-hour private drawing class with Ms. Emily – get expert tips and guidance to elevate your skills!
#4 Field Level Astro's Tickets!
$150
Starting bid
Take Me Out to the Ballgame – Houston Astros Field Level Tickets Up for Auction
Step up to the plate and bid on four field-level tickets to a 2025 Houston Astros regular season game at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction. This exclusive package, generously donated by the Houston Astros, offers an unforgettable game-day experience with premium seating close to the action.
This package excludes Opening Day, Yankees, Dodgers, and Rangers games, but with so many exciting matchups throughout the season, there are plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Astros in style.
This is the perfect gift for any baseball fan, and every bid supports Creativity Shell’s mission to provide creative education for children in the community.
#5 Total Wine and More Wine Tasting for 20!
$150
Starting bid
Exclusive Wine Tasting Experience Up for Auction
Gather your friends and bid on an unforgettable Total Wine & More Wine Tasting Gift Basket at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction. Valued at $600, this package offers a private wine tasting experience for up to 20 people, making it the perfect event for wine lovers and social gatherings.
Along with a selection of exceptional wines, this package includes a custom-made quilt, adding a unique and personal touch to your wine nights. Whether you are a wine enthusiast or just looking for a special way to celebrate with friends, this experience is a must-have.
Every bid helps support Creativity Shell’s mission to provide creative education for children in the community.
#6 Yarn Lovers Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
🎉 Calling All Yarn Lovers! 🎉
Get ready to bid on the Yarn Lovers Gift Basket at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction! 🧶✨
Valued at $250, this basket is a dream come true for anyone who loves fiber arts. Whether you knit, crochet, or just love collecting gorgeous yarn, this bundle is packed with high-quality skeins, unique textures, and must-have accessories to fuel your creativity. This basket also comes with a full set of knitting needles and case of crochet hooks!
Every bid supports Creativity Shell’s mission to bring creative education to kids in our community. Don’t miss your chance to win this cozy, colorful collection!
#7 Wine Lovers Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
🍷 Wine Lovers, This One’s for You! 🍷
Indulge in the perfect Wine Lovers Gift Basket, available at the Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction! 🍇✨
Valued at $250, this basket is filled with premium wines, and a custom made wine rack! Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just love a good glass of red or white, this is the ultimate must-have for wine enthusiasts!
Your bid supports Creativity Shell’s mission to provide creative education to kids in our community. Sip, savor, and support a great cause!
#8 Custom Sewing Station!
$350
Starting bid
🧵✨ The Ultimate Sewing Station – Up for Auction! ✨🧵
Calling all sewing enthusiasts! The Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction is featuring a Custom Sewing Station Gift Basket – a dream setup for any creator! 🎨✂️
Valued at $1,000, this incredible package includes:
🪡 A custom-made sewing table – stylish, functional, and built for creativity!
🧵 A brand-new Janome sewing machine – perfect for beginners and experts alike!
🎁 A complete set of threads, sewing supplies & accessories – everything you need to bring your projects to life!
This is the perfect setup for anyone who loves to sew, quilt, or design their own creations! All proceeds support Creativity Shell’s mission to provide creative education for kids in our community.
#9 Family Fun Gift Basket + Roaring Quilt!
$100
Starting bid
🎉🐯 The Ultimate Family Fun Gift Basket – Up for Auction! 🎉🐯
Looking for the perfect family adventure? The Creativity Shell Met Gala Silent Auction is offering an amazing Family Fun Gift Basket, packed with exciting experiences for all ages! 🌟
Valued at $800, this incredible package includes:
🦁 4 passes to the Houston Zoo – meet your favorite animals up close!
🐊 4 passes to the San Antonio Zoo – a wild adventure awaits!
🐠 4 annual membership passes to the Interactive Aquarium – unlimited aquatic fun!
🧵 A custom-made 12" x 18" wall hanging tiger quilt – the perfect cozy keepsake for your adventures!
#10 James Avery Family Charms Pack!
$150
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to bid on the James Avery Silent Auction Family Set of Charms Gift Basket at the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show. Valued at $450, this elegant set features a variety of beautifully crafted charms that celebrate love, family, and meaningful moments. All proceeds from the auction support the Creativity Shell’s mission to provide arts education and promote positive mental health for children.
#11 Private Cooking Party for 8!
$200
Starting bid
Bid on a Private Cooking Party for 8 at the Creativity Shell Cookery, featured in the Silent Auction at the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show. Valued at $360, this unique experience includes hands-on cooking instruction in a fun, creative environment. Perfect for a group of friends, family, or a special celebration, all proceeds support the Creativity Shell’s mission to bring creative arts education and mental health support to children.
#12 Zipline in Austin for 2!
$150
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable adventure with the Zipline Package for 2 at Lake Travis Adventures in Austin, featured in the Silent Auction at the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show. Valued at $300, this package includes a 3-hour guided zipline tour with five thrilling ziplines and a scenic mile and a half hike. Proceeds support the Creativity Shell’s mission to provide arts education and promote positive mental health for children
#13 Private Pottery Party for 8!
$200
Starting bid
Bid on the Creativity Shell’s Private Pottery Party for 8, featured in the Silent Auction at the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show. Valued at $360, this creative experience offers a hands-on pottery session where guests can explore their artistic side in a fun and relaxing environment. Proceeds support the Creativity Shell’s mission to provide arts education and promote positive mental health for children.
#14 Raising Canes Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
This delicious gift basket donated by Raising Canes comes complete with gift cards, coupons, t-shirt and many other treats! $150 Value
#15 The Gent's Place Spa Package + 2 Texas Rangers Tickets!
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate experience in style, relaxation, and excitement with our Gent’s Place + Texas Rangers Tickets gift basket at the Creativity Shell’s Met Gala Silent Auction! This luxurious package includes a 7 Course Pass to The Gent’s Place—a $160 value that delivers a top-tier grooming experience complete with a refreshing beverage from the top shelf bar, a precision cut and style, rejuvenating scalp massage, face refresher, paraffin hand dip, and a relaxing neck-shoulder-arm massage, plus free valet parking. And that’s not all—step out in style with two Texas Rangers tickets, valid for any outfield mezzanine game during the 2025 season ($200 Value). Whether you’re bidding for yourself or someone you love, this is a winning combo of class and fun—and every bid supports creativity, confidence, and life skills for kids at the Creativity Shell!
#16 Win a Day with a Jeweler at Thomas Markle Jewelers!
$150
Starting bid
✨ Unleash Your Inner Artisan at the Bench! ✨
Bid for brilliance with the "A Day with a Master Jeweler Gift Basket Experience Package" from Thomas Markle Jewelers — an extraordinary, hands-on adventure included in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show silent auction! 💎
The winner of this priceless experience will step behind the scenes for a 4-hour immersive session with two master jewelers inside a professional workshop. You’ll:
🔨 Craft your very own sterling silver creation at an authentic jeweler’s bench
🧼 Learn essential jewelry care and maintenance tips
💎 Get up close with some of the finest gemstones you’ve ever seen
🎓 Discover the rare techniques that bring beauty to life in fine jewelry
Perfect for aspiring designers, curious creatives, or anyone who’s ever wanted to try their hand at something truly dazzling. 🌟
Recommended for ages 12+ – this is the perfect memory-making experience for a teen or adult with a passion for sparkle!
💫 This is more than a gift—it’s a gateway to craftsmanship and creativity. Don't miss your chance to bid on a truly one-of-a-kind experience!
#17 Bahama Bucks Party Pack!
$75
Starting bid
🍧✨ Bring the Chill to Your Crew with Bahama Buck’s Paradise Party Basket! ✨🍧
Looking for the coolest item at the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show Silent Auction.
Bid on the Bahama Buck’s Paradise Party Gift Basket Package and treat your crew to a tropical escape—no passport required! 🏝️
This $175-value basket is packed with island-inspired fun, including:
🎉 A $25 Gift Card to spend at Bahama Buck’s
🥤 5 Soda Vouchers to sip something sweet
🍓 5 Smoothie Vouchers for fruity frozen goodness
❄️ 60 Throw Snow Vouchers — perfect for parties and snowball fun in the sun
🍧 5 Snow Cone Vouchers to cool down with classic flavor
Whether you're planning a summer bash, family celebration, or just want to spread some serious chill vibes, this party pack is your ticket to paradise in a cup!
Don’t miss your chance to grab this sweet slice of sunshine and support a fabulous cause while you’re at it!
#18 Custom Made Swirl Quilt
$25
Starting bid
🎉 Silent Auction Spotlight! 🎉
Check out this stunning 12" x 12" custom-made wall quilt, handcrafted and donated by the talented artists at the Modern Quilt Guild! This one-of-a-kind piece is the perfect blend of modern design and heartfelt craftsmanship.
🧵✨ Featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket, this mini quilt adds a pop of color and creativity to any space. Valued at $100, it’s a beautiful way to support creative education while taking home something truly special.
Let the bidding begin! 💫 #CreativityRocks #SilentAuction #ModernQuiltGuild #SupportTheArts #CreativityShell
#19 Christmas Magic!
$50
Starting bid
🎄✨ Christmas Magic in the Silent Auction! ✨🎄
Add a touch of timeless charm to your holiday décor with this complete and unique set of handcrafted Christmas ornaments made from straw and paper, paired with a custom-made Christmas wall quilt by talented artist Maria Mayer.
This beautifully coordinated collection, filled with old-world craftsmanship and cozy holiday spirit, is featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket — a festive treasure valued at $200!
Perfect for collectors, gift-givers, or anyone who loves handmade holiday magic. ❤️
#20 Custom Toy Box Full of Love!
$75
Starting bid
🧸🎨 Cuteness Overload in the Silent Auction! 🎨🧸
Don’t miss this adorable hand-painted toy box filled with custom-made Love Bugs and Love Hugs—sweet, snuggly creatures made to bring comfort, joy, and a whole lot of heart! 💕
Created with care and bursting with personality, this one-of-a-kind set is featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket and is valued at $200.
Perfect for little ones—or the young at heart—who believe in the power of love and handmade magic.
#21 Private Crochet Lesson for 2 with Etta Hughes!
$50
Starting bid
🧶💎 Get Hooked on Creativity! 💎🧶
Bid on a private crochet lesson for two with renowned fiber and jewelry artist Etta Hughes! Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this personalized experience is a rare chance to learn from a true artisan.
Includes all materials and plenty of inspiration—valued at $200 and featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket.
Create something beautiful together and take home more than just stitches—take home memories. 🧵❤️
#22 Private Sewing/Embroidery Class with Shelancia Daniel!
$80
Starting bid
🧵✨ Stitch with a Purpose! ✨🧵
Treat yourself or a loved one to a private 1.5-hour sewing and embroidery lesson with Shelancia Daniel, founder of the Creativity Shell and creative powerhouse behind countless inspiring projects!
Learn tips, tricks, and techniques in a hands-on session tailored just for you. Valued at $200, this exclusive experience is part of the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket.
Perfect for beginners or seasoned stitchers ready to spark their next masterpiece! 💖✂️
#23 Custom Made Houston Texans Quilt
$75
Starting bid
🏈🧵 Lone Star Pride Meets Handmade Art! 🧵🏈
Feast your eyes on this custom-made Texans Quilt by the incredibly talented artist Colleen Marty! Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love bold, creative design, this large quilt is a showstopper—perfect for a full-sized bed or as eye-catching wall art.
Valued at $200, this one-of-a-kind piece is featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket.
Wrap yourself in comfort, creativity, and team spirit! ⭐️❤️💙
#24 Creativity Rocks #10 Children's Memory Quilt!
$350
Starting bid
🧵🌟 A Quilt Full of Memories! 🌟🧵
Introducing the one-of-a-kind Creativity Rocks 2025 Quilt, lovingly handcrafted by artist Etta Hughes! This stunning large quilt features the names of EVERY student in the 2025 fashion show—stitched together as a tribute to creativity, growth, and community.
A priceless memory piece and heartfelt keepsake, this quilt is featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket.
Own a piece of Creativity Shell history—made with love, and meant to be treasured forever. 💖
#25 Burst of Color Quilt
$100
Starting bid
🎨🧶 Burst of Color, Full of Heart! 🧶🎨
Brighten your space with this custom-made colorful quilt by talented artist Sally Joyce! Bursting with vibrant hues and artistic flair, this large quilt fits a full-sized bed or makes a bold statement as wall art.
Featured in the Creativity Rocks Met Gala Silent Auction Gift Basket and valued at $200, this masterpiece blends comfort, color, and creativity in every stitch.
Bring home the joy of handmade art!
