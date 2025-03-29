Creativity Rocks Met Gala Fashion Show Custom Made Quilt by Shabby Fabrics Raffle!

Blast off into comfort and creativity with this stunning, custom-made quilt by Jennifer from Shabby Fabrics! Measuring 56" wide by 72” long, this one-of-a-kind space-themed quilt is perfect for any stargazer, dreamer, or astronomy lover. Complete with a matching, custom-made book pillow, this cozy set invites you to curl up, explore the stars, and let your imagination soar. But this quilt is more than just a work of art—it’s a mission for good! Every raffle ticket supports arts education programs that nurture creativity and promote positive youth mental health. By entering, you’re helping young minds reach for the stars while also bringing home a celestial treasure of your own. Support a great cause and take home a universe of comfort today!

Blast off into comfort and creativity with this stunning, custom-made quilt by Jennifer from Shabby Fabrics! Measuring 56" wide by 72” long, this one-of-a-kind space-themed quilt is perfect for any stargazer, dreamer, or astronomy lover. Complete with a matching, custom-made book pillow, this cozy set invites you to curl up, explore the stars, and let your imagination soar. But this quilt is more than just a work of art—it’s a mission for good! Every raffle ticket supports arts education programs that nurture creativity and promote positive youth mental health. By entering, you’re helping young minds reach for the stars while also bringing home a celestial treasure of your own. Support a great cause and take home a universe of comfort today!

More details...