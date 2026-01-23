Creators Multimedia Group INC

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Creators Multimedia Group INC

About this event

Creator Summit 2026 (2-day Experience) (draft)

The "Visionary" Presale (Early Bird)
$60
Available until Apr 6

For the doers who see the opportunity before everyone else. The "Visionary" ticket offers the full All-Access experience at a fraction of the cost, rewarding your commitment and foresight.

  • Access: Full access to all conference sessions, speakers, networking.
  • Value: This price will only be available for a limited time. Don't wait—secure the full experience for just $60 and ensure your strategic clarity is budget-friendly.
The "Creator" All-Access (General Admission)
$100

This ticket is your full-scale pass to the entire Creator Summit Digital Media Conference. It represents a complete investment in your business, providing you with:

  • Full access to all keynote speakers, panel discussions, core digital media strategy sessions, and the official Creator Summit Mixer.
  • The ultimate networking opportunity with hundreds of high-level creative entrepreneurs, potential collaborators, and industry mentors.
  • Essential strategies for monetization, platform growth, and building your business playbook.
  • Complimentary admission to intentional moments designed to help you Recharge your creative energy and prevent burnout. This is the complete package for the serious doer ready to make 2026 their year of sustained growth.
The "Next Gen" Creative (Student Price)
$50

We are deeply committed to nurturing the pipeline of talent. You are the future of the digital economy, and we want to ensure you have access to the strategies and connections you need to launch your career successfully.

  • Access: Full access to all conference sessions and networking opportunities.
  • Requirement: Must present a valid student ID at check-in to confirm eligibility. This is your chance to learn from established leaders and start building your empire while you're still in school.
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