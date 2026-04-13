Creature Outlaws Athletics

Offered by

Creature Outlaws Athletics

About the memberships

Creature Outlaws 7v7 Season 2027- Elite Membership.

Available until Nov 30
14u Player Fee
$1,200

2027 Season: What’s Included

Your registration fee covers the complete "Outlaw" experience. We provide our athletes with professional-grade gear and guaranteed access to the nation's most competitive stages.

The Gear (Elite Player Kit)

We believe in looking like a professional to play like a professional. Every rostered player receives:

  • 2 Full Custom Uniform Sets: featuring our signature 2027 "Creature" branding.
  • Performance Player Gloves: High-grip, custom-branded gloves designed for elite ball control.
  • Official Outlaw Backpack: A premium, heavy-duty gear bag for travel and daily training.
  • Sideline Warm-Ups: Full top and bottom set to keep the body primed during tournament weekends.

The Competition & Access

  • Tournament Entry Fees: All fees for our 5-10 scheduled regional and national tournaments are covered. No "surprise" entry costs during the season.
  • The War Room Access: Inclusion in all whiteboard and film-study sessions to sharpen Football IQ.
  • Elite Facilities: Access to our training facility for all scheduled team sessions.
Available until Nov 30
15u Player Fee
$1,600

2027 Season: What’s Included

Your registration fee covers the complete "Outlaw" experience. We provide our athletes with professional-grade gear and guaranteed access to the nation's most competitive stages.

The Gear (Elite Player Kit)

We believe in looking like a professional to play like a professional. Every rostered player receives:

  • 2 Full Custom Uniform Sets: featuring our signature 2027 "Creature" branding.
  • Performance Player Gloves: High-grip, custom-branded gloves designed for elite ball control.
  • Official Outlaw Backpack: A premium, heavy-duty gear bag for travel and daily training.
  • Sideline Warm-Ups: Full top and bottom set to keep the body primed during tournament weekends.

The Competition & Access

  • Tournament Entry Fees: All fees for our 5-10 scheduled regional and national tournaments are covered. No "surprise" entry costs during the season.
  • The War Room Access: Inclusion in all whiteboard and film-study sessions to sharpen Football IQ.
  • Elite Facilities: Access to our training facility for all scheduled team sessions.
Available until Nov 30
18u Player Fee
$1,800

2027 Season: What’s Included

Your registration fee covers the complete "Outlaw" experience. We provide our athletes with professional-grade gear and guaranteed access to the nation's most competitive stages.

The Gear (Elite Player Kit)

We believe in looking like a professional to play like a professional. Every rostered player receives:

  • 2 Full Custom Uniform Sets: featuring our signature 2027 "Creature" branding.
  • Performance Player Gloves: High-grip, custom-branded gloves designed for elite ball control.
  • Official Outlaw Backpack: A premium, heavy-duty gear bag for travel and daily training.
  • Sideline Warm-Ups: Full top and bottom set to keep the body primed during tournament weekends.

The Competition & Access

  • Tournament Entry Fees: All fees for our 5-10 scheduled regional and national tournaments are covered. No "surprise" entry costs during the season.
  • The War Room Access: Inclusion in all whiteboard and film-study sessions to sharpen Football IQ.
  • Elite Facilities: Access to our training facility for all scheduled team sessions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!