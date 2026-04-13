Creature Outlaws 7v7 Season 2027- Elite Membership.

2027 Season: What’s Included

Your registration fee covers the complete "Outlaw" experience. We provide our athletes with professional-grade gear and guaranteed access to the nation's most competitive stages.

The Gear (Elite Player Kit)

We believe in looking like a professional to play like a professional. Every rostered player receives:

2 Full Custom Uniform Sets: featuring our signature 2027 "Creature" branding.

Performance Player Gloves: High-grip, custom-branded gloves designed for elite ball control.

Official Outlaw Backpack: A premium, heavy-duty gear bag for travel and daily training.

Sideline Warm-Ups: Full top and bottom set to keep the body primed during tournament weekends.

The Competition & Access