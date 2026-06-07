CREDITMANIFEST

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CREDITMANIFEST

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CREDIT CLASS

Credit Class Ebook item
Credit Class Ebook
$9.99

Contents:

  • Credit basics
  • What causes denials
  • How to read reports
  • Understanding collections
  • Understanding utilization
  • Understanding inquiries
  • Understanding disputes
  • Credit building roadmap


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Credit Class Live Workshop item
Credit Class Live Workshop
$25
  • Reading reports
  • Understanding how to delete negative items
  • Trust/Credit
  • Understanding denials
  • Understanding scoring factors
  • Creating action plans
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Trust Credit Ebook item
Trust Credit Ebook
$99.99

Contents:

  • Credit basics
  • Trust/Credit repair
  • How to delete any Debt
  • Understanding your authority
  • Asset/Liabilities
  • Templates
  • Free consultation
  • What causes denials
  • How to read reports
  • Understanding collections
  • Understanding utilization
  • Understanding inquiries
  • Understanding disputes
  • Credit building roadmap
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Free ebook item
Free ebook
Free

Free book

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Moors vs Muurs item
Moors vs Muurs
$1

For too long, we‘ve been caught in the matrix of miseducation. we’ve been labeled, Categorized, relocated, and renamed so many times we forgot who we were before thier paperwork ever touched our lands.

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Debt different Free ebook item
Debt different Free ebook
Free

Free ebook

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Debt Different Song + Bonus Download $1.00 item
Debt Different Song + Bonus Download $1.00
$1

Includes:

  • MP3
  • Lyrics
  • Digital cover art
  • Trust ebook preview (first chapter or excerpt)
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Credit Manifest Starter Bundle item
Credit Manifest Starter Bundle
$9.99

Includes:
✅ Debt Different Ebook


✅ Trust & Estate Planning Ebook


✅ Debt Different Song


✅ Credit Class Notes


✅ Structure Checklist PDF


✅ Credit Manifest Roadmap

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