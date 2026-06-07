About this shop
Contents:
Contents:
Free book
For too long, we‘ve been caught in the matrix of miseducation. we’ve been labeled, Categorized, relocated, and renamed so many times we forgot who we were before thier paperwork ever touched our lands.
Free ebook
Includes:
Includes:
✅ Debt Different Ebook
✅ Trust & Estate Planning Ebook
✅ Debt Different Song
✅ Credit Class Notes
✅ Structure Checklist PDF
✅ Credit Manifest Roadmap
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!