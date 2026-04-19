Creek Booster Club's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
Support. Engage. Make a difference.
Annual Members play an important role in helping fund booster club initiatives and student programs throughout the school year.
What this means:
Important Notes:
Who should join:
Members who want to contribute annually and stay actively connected to the school community.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Support. Elevate. Lead impact.
Gold Members provide an enhanced level of support that helps expand programs, events, and opportunities for students at Coconut Creek High School.
What this means:
Important Notes:
Who should join:
Individuals who want to go beyond basic support and play a bigger role in student success.
No expiration
Support. Sustain. Leave a legacy. One Time Fee
Legacy Members make a lasting impact by providing long-term support to the Creek Booster Club and its mission to enhance the student experience.
What this means:
Important Notes:
Who should join:
Supporters who want to make a meaningful, long-term investment in the future of Coconut Creek High School students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!