Creek Booster Club

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Creek Booster Club

About the memberships

Creek Booster Club's Memberships

Annual Member
$50

Valid until June 8, 2027

Support. Engage. Make a difference.


Annual Members play an important role in helping fund booster club initiatives and student programs throughout the school year.


What this means:

  • Receive email updates and important announcements
  • Invitations to booster club events and activities
  • Opportunities to support and participate in student programs
  • Recognition as an Annual Member of the Creek Booster Club

Important Notes:

  • To participate in any on-campus activities, volunteers must complete and be approved through the Broward County Public Schools volunteer/background check process
  • Membership is valid for one school year
  • This level is open to parents, alumni, and community members
  • Does not include voting rights (adjust if needed based on your bylaws)

Who should join:
Members who want to contribute annually and stay actively connected to the school community.

Gold Member
$100

Valid until June 8, 2027

Support. Elevate. Lead impact.


Gold Members provide an enhanced level of support that helps expand programs, events, and opportunities for students at Coconut Creek High School.


What this means:

  • All Annual Supporter benefits
  • Special recognition as a Gold Member supporter
  • Early access or priority opportunities for select events or merchandise
  • Direct impact on expanding student programs and initiatives

Important Notes:

  • To participate in any on-campus activities, volunteers must complete and be approved through the Broward County Public Schools volunteer/background check process
  • Membership is valid for one school year
  • Open to parents, alumni, and community supporters
  • Does not include voting rights (adjust if needed based on your bylaws)

Who should join:
Individuals who want to go beyond basic support and play a bigger role in student success.

Legacy / Lifetime Member
$500

No expiration

Support. Sustain. Leave a legacy. One Time Fee


Legacy Members make a lasting impact by providing long-term support to the Creek Booster Club and its mission to enhance the student experience.


What this means:

  • Lifetime recognition as a Legacy Member
  • Invitations to booster club events and special opportunities
  • Ongoing updates on the impact of your support
  • Helps sustain long-term programs, initiatives, and student opportunities

Important Notes:

  • To participate in any on-campus activities, volunteers must complete and be approved through the Broward County Public Schools volunteer/background check process
  • One-time contribution for lifetime recognition
  • Open to parents, alumni, and community supporters
  • Does not include voting rights (adjust if needed based on your bylaws)

Who should join:
Supporters who want to make a meaningful, long-term investment in the future of Coconut Creek High School students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!