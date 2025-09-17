Creek Lands Conservation's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Central Coast Outdoors (Flahertys) - Bayside Cafe has donated 2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay, a $140 value!
The Apple Farm Inn has donated a one-night stay located at 2015 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, a $300 value!
Gift Certificate for an 8" Madonna Inn Cake, $65 value!
Tickets to the SLO Children's Museum
$100 gift card to Luna Red Restaurant in San Luis Obispo
$100 gift card to Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
Two sets of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay
One acupuncture treatment from East West Natural Medicine, $140 value!
(3) 1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor), a $125 value!
