eventClosed

Creek Lands Conservation's Silent Auction

2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Central Coast Outdoors (Flahertys) - Bayside Cafe has donated 2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay, a $140 value!

One Night Stay at "The Apple Farm"
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Apple Farm Inn has donated a one-night stay located at 2015 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, a $300 value!

The Famous Madonna Inn Cake
$32.50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift Certificate for an 8" Madonna Inn Cake, $65 value!

SLO Children's Museum Tickets
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tickets to the SLO Children's Museum

Luna Red Gift Card
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 gift card to Luna Red Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

$100 gift card to Benny's Pizza
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 gift card to Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club

Earrings from Surf Gems
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two sets of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay

Acupuncture from East West Natural Medicine
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One acupuncture treatment from East West Natural Medicine, $140 value!

Fly Fishing Lessons
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

(3) 1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor), a $125 value!

TEST ITEM
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Testing the Silent Auction

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing