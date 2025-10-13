eventClosed

Creek Lands Conservation's Silent Auction 10/23/25

2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay item
2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay
$70

Central Coast Outdoors has donated 2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay, a $140 value!

Bayside Cafe in the Marina item
Bayside Cafe in the Marina
$30

$75 gift card for Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay Marina!

Camping at the Cayucos Abalone Farm item
Camping at the Cayucos Abalone Farm
$200

Enjoy a 24-hour stay in a 27' 2021 Travel Trailer on the bluffs at the old Abalone Farm north of Cayucos. Sleeps up to 4!

1-hr Fitness Training by Mashelle Owens item
1-hr Fitness Training by Mashelle Owens
$25

1-hr fitness training by Michelle Owens, certified fitness and yoga instructor based in SLO.

Charcuterie Basket item
Charcuterie Basket
$100

Charcuterie basket valued at $200!

Personal Tour of Central Coast Rocky Intertidal Communities item
Personal Tour of Central Coast Rocky Intertidal Communities
$250

Bid on a personal tour for up to four people with John Steinbeck, a local marine ecologist with 50 years of experience in studying central coast rocky intertidal communities. John has designed, managed, and conducted numerous studies on rocky intertidal and other marine communities and has several publications on his work. He is also one of the state’s experts on the endangered black abalone and serves on the National Marine Fisheries Service black Abalone Recovery Team as the lead scientist for restoration efforts. The tour will be arranged with the successful bidder during a period when low tides provide access to rocky intertidal habitat and will be 2-3 hours in length depending on conditions.

SLO Ranch Market Charcuterie Basket item
SLO Ranch Market Charcuterie Basket
$75

SLO Ranch Market charcuterie basket, $150 value!

One Night Stay at "The Apple Farm" item
One Night Stay at "The Apple Farm"
$150

The Apple Farm Inn has donated a one-night stay located at 2015 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, a $300 value!

One night stay (weeknight only, not valid for holidays or July-August)

The Famous Madonna Inn Cake item
The Famous Madonna Inn Cake
$30

Gift Certificate for an 8" Madonna Inn Cake, $65 value!

SLO Children's Museum Tickets item
SLO Children's Museum Tickets
$40

Eight tickets to the SLO Children's Museum, $80 value!

$50 gift card to Benny's Pizza item
$50 gift card to Benny's Pizza
$25

$50 gift card to Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club

Earrings from Surf Gems (Small) item
Earrings from Surf Gems (Small)
$30

One pair of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay, $65 value!

Earrings from Surf Gems (Large) item
Earrings from Surf Gems (Large)
$40

One pair of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay, $80 value!

Acupuncture from East West Natural Medicine item
Acupuncture from East West Natural Medicine
$70

One acupuncture treatment from East West Natural Medicine, $140 value!

Fly Fishing Lessons #1 item
Fly Fishing Lessons #1
$60

1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters, local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor, a $125 value!

Fly Fishing Lessons #2 item
Fly Fishing Lessons #2
$60

1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters, local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor, a $125 value!

Fly Fishing Lessons #3 item
Fly Fishing Lessons #3
$60

1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters, local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor, a $125 value!

Drought Resilient Landscape Consultation item
Drought Resilient Landscape Consultation
$75

One-hour on-site consultation with CLC’s hydrologist Sara Sternberg to explore options for enhancing drought resilience on your property!

Golf Outing at Avila Beach Golf Resort item
Golf Outing at Avila Beach Golf Resort
$65

Two (2) rounds of golf with golf cart at Avila Beach Golf Resort

DAOU Winery Estates Wine item
DAOU Winery Estates Wine
$120

1 case of white wine from DAOU Winery! Includes 8 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and 4 bottles of Chardonnay.

Talley Farms Wine item
Talley Farms Wine
$225

1 case of 2023 Pinot Noir from Talley Farms Vineyards!

Baileyana Wine item
Baileyana Wine
$75

1/2 case of assorted wines from Baileyana, $150 Value! 3- 2023 Pinot ($30/ea) and 3- 2023 Chardonay ($20/ea)

Tolosa Wine item
Tolosa Wine
$120

1 bottle of Pinot Noir and 4 free wine tastings from Tolosa, $254 Value!

Rod & Hammer Whiskey Basket item
Rod & Hammer Whiskey Basket
$100

$200 Value Whiskey Basket!

  • Rod & Hammer's Bourbon
  • Rod & Hammer's Old Fashioned Mix
  • Rod & Hammer Hat
  • Rod & Hammer glasses (2)
  • Rod & Hammer Gif Card ($25)
Taste of the Watershed Gift Basket #1 item
Taste of the Watershed Gift Basket #1
$40

collection of foods and beverages made in our coastal watersheds: $85 Value!

Taste of the Watershed Gift Basket #2 item
Taste of the Watershed Gift Basket #2
$40

collection of foods and beverages made in our coastal watersheds: $85 Value!

Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa Membership item
Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa Membership
$50

1 week family membership, $100 value!

Saucelito Canyon Vineyards item
Saucelito Canyon Vineyards
$110

Half case of wine, 3- 2023 Pinot ($30/ea) and 3- 2023 Chardonay ($20/ea), $200 Value!

Concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort item
Concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort
$65

Two (2) General Admission tickets to a concert of your choice at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. $127 Value!

REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack, Women's Medium item
REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack, Women's Medium
$110

Women's REI Co-op 55 gallon Flash Pack, available in Desert Moss. Loaded for a week or stripped down for an overnighter, the lightweight REI Co-op Flash 55 women's pack keeps your load stable. Integrated suspension and an adjustable torso help you hike in comfort. $219 value!

REI Co-op Trailmade Backpacking Self-inflating Pad, Regular item
REI Co-op Trailmade Backpacking Self-inflating Pad, Regular
$45

Self-inflating pad in Fresh Fig. Plush enough for nights in the campground and light enough for backpacking, the REI Co-op Trailmade self-inflating sleeping pad offers warm support when it's time to rest beneath the stars. $90 value!

REI Co-op Trailmade 20 degree Sleeping Bag , Regular item
REI Co-op Trailmade 20 degree Sleeping Bag , Regular
$60

REI Co-op 20 degree sleeping bag in Ryegrass Green. The REI Co-op Trailmade 20 sleeping bag checks all the boxes for your weekend backpacking trip (or simply an overnight setup in the car) with its trifecta of warmth, packability and weight. $119 value!

Sunset Cocktail Sailing Cruise item
Sunset Cocktail Sailing Cruise
$200

2 hour cruise for up to 4, Morro Bay to Cayucos (weather permitting), on a 35' sailboat. Good for 1 year. $400 Value!

