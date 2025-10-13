Creek Lands Conservation's Silent Auction 10/23/25

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Central Coast Outdoors has donated 2 x Guided Kayak Tours in Morro Bay, a $140 value!
$75 gift card for Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay Marina!
Enjoy a 24-hour stay in a 27' 2021 Travel Trailer on the bluffs at the old Abalone Farm north of Cayucos. Sleeps up to 4!
1-hr fitness training by Michelle Owens, certified fitness and yoga instructor based in SLO.
Charcuterie basket valued at $200!
Bid on a personal tour for up to four people with John Steinbeck, a local marine ecologist with 50 years of experience in studying central coast rocky intertidal communities. John has designed, managed, and conducted numerous studies on rocky intertidal and other marine communities and has several publications on his work. He is also one of the state’s experts on the endangered black abalone and serves on the National Marine Fisheries Service black Abalone Recovery Team as the lead scientist for restoration efforts. The tour will be arranged with the successful bidder during a period when low tides provide access to rocky intertidal habitat and will be 2-3 hours in length depending on conditions.
SLO Ranch Market charcuterie basket, $150 value!
The Apple Farm Inn has donated a one-night stay located at 2015 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, a $300 value!
One night stay (weeknight only, not valid for holidays or July-August)
Gift Certificate for an 8" Madonna Inn Cake, $65 value!
Eight tickets to the SLO Children's Museum, $80 value!
$50 gift card to Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
One pair of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay, $65 value!
One pair of earrings from Surf Gems Jewelry Store in Morro Bay, $80 value!
One acupuncture treatment from East West Natural Medicine, $140 value!
1-1/2 hour Intro to Fly Casting sessions for up to 2 people with Bernard Peters, local Federation of Fly Fishing certified fly casting instructor, a $125 value!
One-hour on-site consultation with CLC’s hydrologist Sara Sternberg to explore options for enhancing drought resilience on your property!
Two (2) rounds of golf with golf cart at Avila Beach Golf Resort
1 case of white wine from DAOU Winery! Includes 8 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and 4 bottles of Chardonnay.
1 case of 2023 Pinot Noir from Talley Farms Vineyards!
1/2 case of assorted wines from Baileyana, $150 Value! 3- 2023 Pinot ($30/ea) and 3- 2023 Chardonay ($20/ea)
1 bottle of Pinot Noir and 4 free wine tastings from Tolosa, $254 Value!
$200 Value Whiskey Basket!
collection of foods and beverages made in our coastal watersheds: $85 Value!
1 week family membership, $100 value!
Half case of wine, 3- 2023 Pinot ($30/ea) and 3- 2023 Chardonay ($20/ea), $200 Value!
Two (2) General Admission tickets to a concert of your choice at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. $127 Value!
Women's REI Co-op 55 gallon Flash Pack, available in Desert Moss. Loaded for a week or stripped down for an overnighter, the lightweight REI Co-op Flash 55 women's pack keeps your load stable. Integrated suspension and an adjustable torso help you hike in comfort. $219 value!
Self-inflating pad in Fresh Fig. Plush enough for nights in the campground and light enough for backpacking, the REI Co-op Trailmade self-inflating sleeping pad offers warm support when it's time to rest beneath the stars. $90 value!
REI Co-op 20 degree sleeping bag in Ryegrass Green. The REI Co-op Trailmade 20 sleeping bag checks all the boxes for your weekend backpacking trip (or simply an overnight setup in the car) with its trifecta of warmth, packability and weight. $119 value!
2 hour cruise for up to 4, Morro Bay to Cayucos (weather permitting), on a 35' sailboat. Good for 1 year. $400 Value!
