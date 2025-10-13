Creek Lands Conservation's Silent Auction 10/23/25

Bid on a personal tour for up to four people with John Steinbeck, a local marine ecologist with 50 years of experience in studying central coast rocky intertidal communities. John has designed, managed, and conducted numerous studies on rocky intertidal and other marine communities and has several publications on his work. He is also one of the state’s experts on the endangered black abalone and serves on the National Marine Fisheries Service black Abalone Recovery Team as the lead scientist for restoration efforts. The tour will be arranged with the successful bidder during a period when low tides provide access to rocky intertidal habitat and will be 2-3 hours in length depending on conditions.