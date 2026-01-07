2026 Silent Auction

Value: $3,500

This incredible package, valued at $3, 500, offers a crucial safety and capacity upgrade for your

home's electrical system.





What the Package Includes:

Full Subpanel Replacement: Complete removal of your existing, older subpanel and

installation of a brand-new subpanel.





Ideal Upgrade: Perfect for homes with outdated or potentially hazardous panels, such as Federal Pacific or Zinsco models.





All-Inclusive Cost: The donation covers the full cost of the permit, all materials, and all

labor required to replace the panel itself.





Important Details & Restrictions:

Applicable Areas: Homes located in Castro Valley or the unincorporated Alameda County area.





Redemption Deadline: Must be redeemed and scheduled by March 31, 2026.





Exclusions: This donation does NOT include any repairs or replacement of damaged

circuit wiring within the home, or replacement of the main feed wires supplying power to

the subpanel.





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