Hosted by

Creekside Parent Teacher Club

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

19722 Center St, Castro Valley, CA 94546, USA

$300 in Plumbing Services item
$300 in Plumbing Services
$30

Starting bid

Value: $300

$300 credit towards your next Alligator Plumbing service! Whether it’s an unexpected repair or a project you’ve been putting off, this credit has you covered!


www.alligatorplumbing.biz


Private Pilates - 3 Sessions w/Certified Trainer item
Private Pilates - 3 Sessions w/Certified Trainer item
Private Pilates - 3 Sessions w/Certified Trainer
$25

Starting bid

Value: $225

Enjoy three private pilates sessions with a certified pilates trainer. A perfect opportunity for new clients to build strength, improve flexibility, and refine technique.

New client special


www.ascendwellnesspt.com

Deja Blue Salon Haircut & Product item
Deja Blue Salon Haircut & Product item
Deja Blue Salon Haircut & Product
$30

Starting bid

Value: $290

Deja Blue Salon Men or Womens Haircut & Hair Care Basket


Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Shampoo For Colored Hair


Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Conditioner For Colored Hair


Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Vibrancy Neutralising Booster - Purple


Sexy Hair - Matte Clay - Texturizer


Reuzel - Hollands First Pomade - Grease Heavy Hold


Joico Moisture Co + Wash Whipped Cleansing Conditioner for Dry Hair


Paul Mitchel Box Set - A Few of my Favorite Things - Awapuhi Shampoo, The Detangler, Freeze and Shine Super Spray


UnWash - Total Co-Washing Hair System: Bio-Cleansing Conditioner, Anti-Residue Cleanse, Hydrating Masque


https://www.dejabluehairsalon.com

DiamondGlow® Facial item
DiamondGlow® Facial
$25

Starting bid

Value: $250

The DiamondGlow® facial is a non-invasive, advanced skin resurfacing treatment that combines

diamond-tipped dermabrasion for exfoliation with simultaneous infusion of condition-specific

serums (like SkinMedica®) to deeply cleanse pores, extract impurities, and nourish skin for

improved radiance, texture, tone, and hydration, with little to no downtime, making it great for

dullness, fine lines, acne, and uneven skin.


www.felizduboisskincare.com

2 Hr Interior Design Consultation item
2 Hr Interior Design Consultation
$35

Starting bid

Value: $350

2-Hour Interior Design Consultation

Start your next project with a private two-hour consultation with Halley Caitlin Interior Architecture & Design. Use it for color consultation, space planning, design direction, or simple concept ideas to help bring your vision to life.


www.halleycaitlin.com

Case of Wine - 12 Bottles item
Case of Wine - 12 Bottles
$25

Starting bid

Value: $235

Love wine? Bid on this delightful mixed case from Castro Valley local Kitson wines. Case includes 7 reds, 4 whites and one bottle of rose.


www.kitsonwines.com


Note will need to coordinate pick up at an alternate location. *Drop off within Castro Valley available.

Pampas - $50 Gift Card item
Pampas - $50 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

Treat yourself at this local favorite, voted Best Coffee Spot of 2025 in the Castro Valley/Eden Area. Enjoy great coffee, specialty drinks, and fresh empanadas in a warm, inviting space.


www.pampascafe.com



1 Month of Unlimited Yoga & Manduka Yoga Mat item
1 Month of Unlimited Yoga & Manduka Yoga Mat
$25

Starting bid

Value: $250

One Month of Unlimited Yoga + Manduka Mat


Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Prana Yoga & Wellbeing, recently moved to a gorgeous new studio and voted Best Yoga Studio of 2025 by Best of Castro Valley/Eden Area. Includes a premium Manduka yoga mat to support your practice at home or in studio.


www.pranayogawellbeing.com

Classic Gel Manicure or Pedicure item
Classic Gel Manicure or Pedicure
$10

Starting bid

Value: $40

Treat yourself to some well earned nail care with this $40 gift certificate from The Polish Suite. Check out their website for more details on nail care offerings: https://thepolishsuite.glossgenius.com/

Electric Subpanel Replacement Package item
Electric Subpanel Replacement Package
$350

Starting bid

Value: $3,500

This incredible package, valued at $3, 500, offers a crucial safety and capacity upgrade for your

home's electrical system.


What the Package Includes:

Full Subpanel Replacement: Complete removal of your existing, older subpanel and

installation of a brand-new subpanel.


Ideal Upgrade: Perfect for homes with outdated or potentially hazardous panels, such as Federal Pacific or Zinsco models.


All-Inclusive Cost: The donation covers the full cost of the permit, all materials, and all

labor required to replace the panel itself.


Important Details & Restrictions:

Applicable Areas: Homes located in Castro Valley or the unincorporated Alameda County area.


Redemption Deadline: Must be redeemed and scheduled by March 31, 2026.


Exclusions: This donation does NOT include any repairs or replacement of damaged

circuit wiring within the home, or replacement of the main feed wires supplying power to

the subpanel.


www.skylineelectricusa.com

Haircut, Wash & Rinse by Tiffani item
Haircut, Wash & Rinse by Tiffani item
Haircut, Wash & Rinse by Tiffani
$20

Starting bid

Value: $200

Stylist Tiffani Duran from Rae Talbot Salon is offering a salon haircut along with a gift of products!


Minu Shampoo

Minu Conditioner


https://www.instagram.com/tiffanideehair/?hl=en

Fiit Club Castro Valley - 5 Workout Punch Card item
Fiit Club Castro Valley - 5 Workout Punch Card
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

FIITClubCV! Outdoor HIIT where you can be fit, have fun & build community ♥️ w/ Coach Vanessa Allen
⏱ M/W @ 8:30am ⏱ T/TH @ 5pm

https://www.instagram.com/fiitclubcv/?hl=en

Ones Bakery - $50 Gift Card (1 of 2) item
Ones Bakery - $50 Gift Card (1 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

Ones Cafe & Bakery

Enjoy fresh baked goods and specialty coffee at our women-owned bakery in Castro Valley. 🥐 ☕️
🕖 Open Thu–Sun, 8 AM until sold out


https://www.instagram.com/ones.cafe.and.bakery/?hl=en

Ones Bakery - $50 Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Ones Bakery - $50 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

Ones Cafe & Bakery

Enjoy fresh baked goods and specialty coffee at our women-owned bakery in Castro Valley. 🥐 ☕️
🕖 Open Thu–Sun, 8 AM until sold out


https://www.instagram.com/ones.cafe.and.bakery/?hl=en

Perricone MD - Product Bag item
Perricone MD - Product Bag
$50

Starting bid

Value: $458

Perricone MD - Product Bag


A curated selection of luxury skincare products from Perricone MD, known for their science-based formulas and high-quality ingredients.


Products Include:

Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

Perricone MD No Makeup Radiant Glow Balm

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD No‑Rinse Exfoliating

Perricone MD Exfoliating peel treatment

Perricone MD No: Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl Glutathione Chia Oil

Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Makeup Removing Cleanser

Gigi's Florist - Gift Card $100 item
Gigi's Florist - Gift Card $100
$10

Starting bid

Value: $100

Gigi’s Florist


Fresh, custom floral arrangements from a Castro Valley favorite serving the East Bay since 1988. Delivery available

Amphora Nueva Gourmet Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar item
Amphora Nueva Gourmet Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar item
Amphora Nueva Gourmet Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
$5

Starting bid

Value: $20

Amphora Nueva Gourmet Orange Fused Olive Oil & Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar


Support a business founded by a local Castro Valley graduate! Amphora Nueva is a family-owned company with nearly 100 years of olive industry heritage, offering ultra-fresh, premium extra virgin olive oils from both hemispheres and an incredible selection of barrel-aged balsamic vinegars and infused oils. A true treat for any home cook or foodie.

Aran's Art Studio - $50 Certificate item
Aran's Art Studio - $50 Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

Aran’s is a do-it-yourself pottery painting and glass fusing studio. Come on in, we’ll show you around! Walk-ins welcome! Open 7 days a week. No experience necessary & no appointment needed.


www.aransartstudio.com

Moxie Fitness - 3 Months All Access Membership item
Moxie Fitness - 3 Months All Access Membership
$30

Starting bid

Value: $297

Moxie Women's Fitness - Castro Valley Women-Only Gym


Unlimited gym access and unlimited group classes.

A fully equipped gym that you can use anytime.

Daily Group classes like Zumba, yoga, pilates and more!


https://www.moxiecv.com/

Beyond The Leaf - Gift Basket item
Beyond The Leaf - Gift Basket item
Beyond The Leaf - Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $240

Gift Basket from local store Beyond The Leaf. Includes: room diffuser, body oil, linen/room spray, Zaha Hadid coffee table book, macaroni candle holder, Urban Basil candle, Kakishibu Handcrafted Bar Soap, Hoptimist

One Round of Golf - 4 Players item
One Round of Golf - 4 Players
$40

Starting bid

Value: $400

One Round of Golf - 4 Players


Enjoy a premier round of golf at Stonebrae Country Club, featuring breathtaking Bay Area views and a beautifully designed championship course. This item includes one 18-hole foursome,

Exploratorium - 2 General Admission Tickets item
Exploratorium - 2 General Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value $80

Exploratorium – Two Admission Tickets


Discover, play, and explore at San Francisco’s iconic Exploratorium. This item includes two general admission tickets to a full day of hands-on exhibits, science, art, and interactive fun for all ages.


https://www.exploratorium.edu

Hydra Facial or a Oxygenated Geneo Facial item
Hydra Facial or a Oxygenated Geneo Facial
$25

Starting bid

Value: $225

Hydra Facial or a Oxygenated Geneo Facial


Indulge in a rejuvenating skin treatment at Deja Blue Salon, where luxury meets results! This exclusive auction item includes your choice of either a HydraFacial or an OxyGeneo Facial — two of the most sought-after advanced skincare treatments available.


https://www.dejabluehairsalon.com


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!