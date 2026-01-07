2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $300
$300 credit towards your next Alligator Plumbing service! Whether it’s an unexpected repair or a project you’ve been putting off, this credit has you covered!
Starting bid
Value: $225
Enjoy three private pilates sessions with a certified pilates trainer. A perfect opportunity for new clients to build strength, improve flexibility, and refine technique.
New client special
Starting bid
Value: $290
Deja Blue Salon Men or Womens Haircut & Hair Care Basket
Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Shampoo For Colored Hair
Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Conditioner For Colored Hair
Schwarzkopf - Fibre Clinix Vibrancy Neutralising Booster - Purple
Sexy Hair - Matte Clay - Texturizer
Reuzel - Hollands First Pomade - Grease Heavy Hold
Joico Moisture Co + Wash Whipped Cleansing Conditioner for Dry Hair
Paul Mitchel Box Set - A Few of my Favorite Things - Awapuhi Shampoo, The Detangler, Freeze and Shine Super Spray
UnWash - Total Co-Washing Hair System: Bio-Cleansing Conditioner, Anti-Residue Cleanse, Hydrating Masque
Starting bid
Value: $250
The DiamondGlow® facial is a non-invasive, advanced skin resurfacing treatment that combines
diamond-tipped dermabrasion for exfoliation with simultaneous infusion of condition-specific
serums (like SkinMedica®) to deeply cleanse pores, extract impurities, and nourish skin for
improved radiance, texture, tone, and hydration, with little to no downtime, making it great for
dullness, fine lines, acne, and uneven skin.
Starting bid
Value: $350
2-Hour Interior Design Consultation
Start your next project with a private two-hour consultation with Halley Caitlin Interior Architecture & Design. Use it for color consultation, space planning, design direction, or simple concept ideas to help bring your vision to life.
Starting bid
Value: $235
Love wine? Bid on this delightful mixed case from Castro Valley local Kitson wines. Case includes 7 reds, 4 whites and one bottle of rose.
Note will need to coordinate pick up at an alternate location. *Drop off within Castro Valley available.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Treat yourself at this local favorite, voted Best Coffee Spot of 2025 in the Castro Valley/Eden Area. Enjoy great coffee, specialty drinks, and fresh empanadas in a warm, inviting space.
Starting bid
Value: $250
One Month of Unlimited Yoga + Manduka Mat
Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Prana Yoga & Wellbeing, recently moved to a gorgeous new studio and voted Best Yoga Studio of 2025 by Best of Castro Valley/Eden Area. Includes a premium Manduka yoga mat to support your practice at home or in studio.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Treat yourself to some well earned nail care with this $40 gift certificate from The Polish Suite. Check out their website for more details on nail care offerings: https://thepolishsuite.glossgenius.com/
Starting bid
Value: $3,500
This incredible package, valued at $3, 500, offers a crucial safety and capacity upgrade for your
home's electrical system.
What the Package Includes:
Full Subpanel Replacement: Complete removal of your existing, older subpanel and
installation of a brand-new subpanel.
Ideal Upgrade: Perfect for homes with outdated or potentially hazardous panels, such as Federal Pacific or Zinsco models.
All-Inclusive Cost: The donation covers the full cost of the permit, all materials, and all
labor required to replace the panel itself.
Important Details & Restrictions:
Applicable Areas: Homes located in Castro Valley or the unincorporated Alameda County area.
Redemption Deadline: Must be redeemed and scheduled by March 31, 2026.
Exclusions: This donation does NOT include any repairs or replacement of damaged
circuit wiring within the home, or replacement of the main feed wires supplying power to
the subpanel.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Stylist Tiffani Duran from Rae Talbot Salon is offering a salon haircut along with a gift of products!
Minu Shampoo
Minu Conditioner
Starting bid
Value: $50
FIITClubCV! Outdoor HIIT where you can be fit, have fun & build community ♥️ w/ Coach Vanessa Allen
⏱ M/W @ 8:30am ⏱ T/TH @ 5pm
Starting bid
Value: $50
Ones Cafe & Bakery
Enjoy fresh baked goods and specialty coffee at our women-owned bakery in Castro Valley. 🥐 ☕️
🕖 Open Thu–Sun, 8 AM until sold out
Starting bid
Value: $50
Ones Cafe & Bakery
Enjoy fresh baked goods and specialty coffee at our women-owned bakery in Castro Valley. 🥐 ☕️
🕖 Open Thu–Sun, 8 AM until sold out
Starting bid
Value: $458
Perricone MD - Product Bag
A curated selection of luxury skincare products from Perricone MD, known for their science-based formulas and high-quality ingredients.
Products Include:
Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream
Perricone MD No Makeup Radiant Glow Balm
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD No‑Rinse Exfoliating
Perricone MD Exfoliating peel treatment
Perricone MD No: Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl Glutathione Chia Oil
Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Makeup Removing Cleanser
Starting bid
Value: $100
Gigi’s Florist
Fresh, custom floral arrangements from a Castro Valley favorite serving the East Bay since 1988. Delivery available
Starting bid
Value: $20
Amphora Nueva Gourmet Orange Fused Olive Oil & Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar
Support a business founded by a local Castro Valley graduate! Amphora Nueva is a family-owned company with nearly 100 years of olive industry heritage, offering ultra-fresh, premium extra virgin olive oils from both hemispheres and an incredible selection of barrel-aged balsamic vinegars and infused oils. A true treat for any home cook or foodie.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Aran’s is a do-it-yourself pottery painting and glass fusing studio. Come on in, we’ll show you around! Walk-ins welcome! Open 7 days a week. No experience necessary & no appointment needed.
Starting bid
Value: $297
Moxie Women's Fitness - Castro Valley Women-Only Gym
Unlimited gym access and unlimited group classes.
A fully equipped gym that you can use anytime.
Daily Group classes like Zumba, yoga, pilates and more!
Starting bid
Value: $240
Gift Basket from local store Beyond The Leaf. Includes: room diffuser, body oil, linen/room spray, Zaha Hadid coffee table book, macaroni candle holder, Urban Basil candle, Kakishibu Handcrafted Bar Soap, Hoptimist
Starting bid
Value: $400
One Round of Golf - 4 Players
Enjoy a premier round of golf at Stonebrae Country Club, featuring breathtaking Bay Area views and a beautifully designed championship course. This item includes one 18-hole foursome,
Starting bid
Value $80
Exploratorium – Two Admission Tickets
Discover, play, and explore at San Francisco’s iconic Exploratorium. This item includes two general admission tickets to a full day of hands-on exhibits, science, art, and interactive fun for all ages.
Starting bid
Value: $225
Hydra Facial or a Oxygenated Geneo Facial
Indulge in a rejuvenating skin treatment at Deja Blue Salon, where luxury meets results! This exclusive auction item includes your choice of either a HydraFacial or an OxyGeneo Facial — two of the most sought-after advanced skincare treatments available.
https://www.dejabluehairsalon.com
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