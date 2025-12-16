Creekside Parent Staff Organization

Hosted by

Creekside Parent Staff Organization

About this event

Creekside Elementary Dinner & Auction Sponsorship Opportunities

Emerald City Sponsor
$2,500

• Two tickets to the event, if desired
• Logo featured on event program
• Naming rights to signature cocktail
• Recognition from stage during event
• VIP event parking, if desired
• Logo featured in Talent Show program (donation must be received by 2/1)
• Company logo or family name displayed at event check-in table, and on the screen during event
• Thank you on social media and CPSO website
• Display your company banner on the school fence for the month leading up to the auction (sponsor to provide banner)

Ruby Slipper Sponsor
$1,000

• Recognition from stage during event
• VIP event parking, if desired
• Logo featured in Talent Show program (donation must be received by 2/1)
• Company logo or family name displayed at event check-in table, and on the screen during event
• Thank you on social media and CPSO website
• Display your company banner on the school fence for the month leading up to the auction (sponsor to provide banner)

Yellow Brick Road Sponsor
$500

• VIP event parking, if desired
• Logo featured in Talent Show program (donation must be received by 2/1)
• Company logo or family name displayed at event check-in table, and on the screen during event
• Thank you on social media and CPSO website
• Display your company banner on the school fence for the month leading up to the auction (sponsor to provide banner)

It's a Twister Sponsor
$250

• Company logo or family name displayed at event check-in table, and on the screen during event
• Thank you on social media and CPSO website
• Display your company banner on the school fence for the month leading up to the auction (sponsor to provide banner)

Field of Poppies Sponsor
$100

• Thank you on social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!