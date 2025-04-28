Creo Classical Academy

Offered by

Creo Classical Academy

About this shop

Creo Classical Academy Tuition and Smaller Tuition Amounts For Card use

Application Fee item
Application Fee
$35

Application Fee: $35 USD (due at time of application)
All payments are non-refundable.

Enrollment item
Enrollment
$500

Tuition: Enrollment: $500 USD, goes toward tuition installment.
All payments are non-refundable.

1st Tuition Installment and Supply Fee item
1st Tuition Installment and Supply Fee
$2,200

1st payment: $2,000 USD ( Due June 1st)
Supply fee $200 USD (Due June 1st)
All payments are non-refundable.

2nd Tuition Installment item
2nd Tuition Installment
$1,300

2nd Payment: $1,300 USD ( Due October 1st )
All payments are non-refundable.

INSTANT SAVINGS 2nd Payment option to complete 2025-2026 item
INSTANT SAVINGS 2nd Payment option to complete 2025-2026
$1,200

INSTANT SAVINGS: Second Tuition Payment option.
For full payment, completed and submitted by June 1st
$100 SAVINGS
All payments are non-refundable.

Tuition $100 item
Tuition $100
$100

Tuition amount $100.

(Zeffy will not use credit card to process amount over $999)

THANK YOU.

Tuition $500 item
Tuition $500
$500

Tuition amount $500.00

(Zeffy will not use credit card to process amount over $999)

THANK YOU.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!