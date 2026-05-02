Bismillah Institute Inc

Hosted by

Bismillah Institute Inc

About this event

Crescent Family Eid Urban Air Party

293 E Altamonte Dr

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA

Free Food Truck/Bazaar Entry
Free

Please select the number of people in your party. This ticket is only for Food Trucks and indoor Bazaar.


Kids’ attractions+food package at Urban Air are currently sold out, but you can still enjoy the Food Trucks and indoor Bazaar.

Per Adult/Children Age 4+, Kids Under 4 Are Free
$20

Includes unlimited attractions, pizza, soda, bottled water, and play socks.

Free child 0-3 years old
Free

Kids 0-3 years old are free but still need tickets.

Ticket Donation
$10

Help families in need celebrate Eid by sponsoring them to join us! Eid is for everyone to celebrate, and although we try our best to subsidize the cost of all tickets to make Eid fun and affordable, we rely on donors to help lower the price for all families to enjoy this beautiful day with their community. Jazaak Allah for your generous support! 🙏

ONLY Volunteer/Sponsor Tickets
Free

Volunteer/Sponsor Tickets only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!