Crescent Family Eid Urban Air Party

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About this event
Please select the number of people in your party. This ticket is only for Food Trucks and indoor Bazaar.
Kids’ attractions+food package at Urban Air are currently sold out, but you can still enjoy the Food Trucks and indoor Bazaar.
Includes unlimited attractions, pizza, soda, bottled water, and play socks.
Kids 0-3 years old are free but still need tickets.
Help families in need celebrate Eid by sponsoring them to join us! Eid is for everyone to celebrate, and although we try our best to subsidize the cost of all tickets to make Eid fun and affordable, we rely on donors to help lower the price for all families to enjoy this beautiful day with their community. Jazaak Allah for your generous support! 🙏
Volunteer/Sponsor Tickets only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!