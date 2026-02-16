Cress Creek Cobras - Sponsorship Opportunities 2026

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About this event
Exclusive promotion of your company on the back of our championship team t-shirts, sponsor recognition on team social media sites, and sponsor logo displayed and noted on invitations to championship meals and at the meals themselves. This opportunity is limited to ONE sponsor (first come first serve).
Promotion of your company via our team website (with a link to your website), team social media and emails, your company banner hung at the Cress Creek Commons pool 24/7 for the entirety of the season, your company highlighted at swim meets, and your logo on our team shirt.
250 heat winner bag tags with your logo will be distributed to each swimmer who wins their heat at one of four home swim meets with another Naperville area swim team. This opportunity is limited to FOUR sponsors (first come first serve).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!