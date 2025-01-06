Crestview Elementary PTO's Super Bowl Liquor Package Raffle
AFC Package: Jim Beam and Knob Creek
$5
AFC Package includes:
Jim Beam and Knob Creek cooler, 2 pool floats, L golf jacket, socks, 3 golf balls, 10 golf tees, 2 chargeable hand warmers, slides, coffee cup, 2 glasses, golf towel, beanie, blanket, 2 Adidas L golf shirts, 750ml bottle Jim Beam Peach, 750ml bottle Jim Beam, 750ml bottle Knob Creek Rye, XL tshirt, baseball hat, notebook, and digital thermometer.
NFC Package: Hornitos
$5
NFC Package includes:
Hornitos cooler bag, 750ml bottle Hornitos Reposado, 750ml bottle Hornitos Plata, 2 375ml bottles Hornitos On the Rocks Margarita Premium Cocktails, 2 coozies, 2 cups, baseball hat, beanie, 2 shot glasses, cutting board, camp craft cocktail-pineapple jalapeno, XL hooded sweatshirt, 2XL crewneck sweatshirt, M tshirt, L tshirt, Sodastream Fizzi One Touch, and margarita tower.
