Crestwood Academy’s Spring Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Fresh N Clean Detail Package
Give your vehicle the full showroom treatment with this premium car care bundle from Fresh N Clean Coatings & Detailing.
This package includes:
✨ Full interior and exterior professional detail (a $200 value)
🪣 Fresh N Clean car care supply bucket (a $50 value)
✨ Expert service from a trusted local detailing company
Whether your vehicle needs a deep refresh or you want to maintain that just-detailed shine, this package delivers professional results and at-home maintenance tools in one complete bundle.
Perfect for: busy families, car lovers, or anyone who appreciates a clean ride.
📍 Service area: Moore, OK and surrounding communities
📅 Scheduling arranged with Fresh N Clean after auction close
Treat yourself — or someone special — to a complete salon refresh.
This beauty package includes a professional cut and color service along with a curated basket of quality hair care products designed to help maintain and extend your fresh new look at home.
Whether you’re ready for a transformation or simply need a refresh, this package delivers both professional styling and everyday hair care essentials.
Package includes:
Proceeds from this raffle support Crestwood Academy’s founding year, helping provide classroom materials, student resources, and hands-on learning opportunities.
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