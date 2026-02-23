Crestwood Academy’s Spring Raffle 2026

Fresh N Clean Detail Package





Give your vehicle the full showroom treatment with this premium car care bundle from Fresh N Clean Coatings & Detailing.





This package includes:





✨ Full interior and exterior professional detail (a $200 value)

🪣 Fresh N Clean car care supply bucket (a $50 value)

✨ Expert service from a trusted local detailing company





Whether your vehicle needs a deep refresh or you want to maintain that just-detailed shine, this package delivers professional results and at-home maintenance tools in one complete bundle.





Perfect for: busy families, car lovers, or anyone who appreciates a clean ride.





📍 Service area: Moore, OK and surrounding communities

📅 Scheduling arranged with Fresh N Clean after auction close