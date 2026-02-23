Crestwood academy

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Crestwood academy

About this raffle

Crestwood Academy’s Spring Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$10

Fresh N Clean Detail Package


Give your vehicle the full showroom treatment with this premium car care bundle from Fresh N Clean Coatings & Detailing.


This package includes:


✨ Full interior and exterior professional detail (a $200 value)

🪣 Fresh N Clean car care supply bucket (a $50 value)

✨ Expert service from a trusted local detailing company


Whether your vehicle needs a deep refresh or you want to maintain that just-detailed shine, this package delivers professional results and at-home maintenance tools in one complete bundle.


Perfect for: busy families, car lovers, or anyone who appreciates a clean ride.


📍 Service area: Moore, OK and surrounding communities

📅 Scheduling arranged with Fresh N Clean after auction close

Salon Cut + Color & Hair Care Basket
$10

Treat yourself — or someone special — to a complete salon refresh.


This beauty package includes a professional cut and color service along with a curated basket of quality hair care products designed to help maintain and extend your fresh new look at home.


Whether you’re ready for a transformation or simply need a refresh, this package delivers both professional styling and everyday hair care essentials.


Package includes:


  • Professional cut & color service
  • Hair care product gift basket
  • Perfect for personal use or gifting



Proceeds from this raffle support Crestwood Academy’s founding year, helping provide classroom materials, student resources, and hands-on learning opportunities.

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