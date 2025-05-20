Crestwood Band Supplies

Required for all members. This fee will cover the cost of food being provided by the Boosters for band camp, football games, competitions, etc. *Parents will not be required to donate food throughout the season.
Drill Book (REQUIRED for all - EXCEPT PERCUSSION)
$15
Required for all members except percussion.
Show T-shirt (REQUIRED)
free
Required for all members. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Section T-shirt (REQUIRED)
$20
Required for all members. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Leadership T-Shirt
$20
Required for Section Leaders, President, Vice President, and Secretary. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Red Parade Polo Shirt
$22
Required for all members. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase. Black dress pants to wear with the polo shirt tucked in will need to be purchased on your own.
Member Black Compression Shirt - SHORT SLEEVE
$25
Required for all instrument players to wear either short or long sleeve option. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase. Colorguard will be required to purchase Long Sleeve.
Member Black Compression Shirt - LONG SLEEVE
$27
Required for all colorguard (optional for instrument players). *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Colorguard Only - Sweatshirt
$22
Required for all colorguard only.
Colorguard Only - Bodysuit
$30
Required for all colorguard only to wear under uniform. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Practice Flag (REQUIRED ALL Colorguard)
$14
Required for all colorguard. *Everyone must purchase new flag
Personal Flag Bag (REQUIRED ALL Colorguard)
$32
Required for all colorguard.
Pole, Weights, Ends (Colorguard Only)
$18
Required for new colorguard. *If you already have items in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Black Duffel Bag
$25
Required for all members. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Replacement Red Band Water Bottle (EXISTING MEMBERS ONLY)
$22
Required for all members. (New members should select "New Member Red Band Water Bottle" option) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
New Member Red Band Water Bottle (NEW MEMBERS ONLY)
free
This is a gift for new members only. Existing members should select alternate option @ $22 ea.
Band Shoes (Dinkles) or Colorguard Shoes
$35
Required for all members. Shoe sizing event will be held at school if needed. *If you already have shoes in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument
$17
Required for all members, except colorguard. (Flute/Saxophone/Trumpet/Horn/Baritone/Tuba/ Trombone Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument
$23
Required for all members, except colorguard. (Clarinet Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Clarinet Lyre Only
$11
Not required for colorguard. (Clarinet Lyre Only) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Blank Flip Folder Only (Clarinet/Sax Only)
$12
Not required for colorguard. (Clarinet/Sax Blank Folder Only) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Music Binder/Pages/Pencil
$10
Required for all members, except color guard. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
