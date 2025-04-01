Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Crewe VA Events

Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Crewe VA Events

Crewe VA 2nd Annual Fireworks and Aviation Event Sponsor Information - July 1

Airport Ln

Virginia 23930, USA

Band Sponsor
$1,500
Businesses or organizations can display a banner at the event, receive recognition in print and digital materials, receive recognition at the event, and receive special recognition before and after the bands' performance.
News/Print Sponsor
$1,250
"A company or organization can place a banner at the event, and its name or logo will be included in the event announcement in the newspaper."
Radio Sponsor
$500
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be listed on all radio advertising only.
Print and Social media marketing partner
$350
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be included in all Newpaper and social media advertisements for the event
