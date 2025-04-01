Crewe VA 2nd Annual Fireworks and Aviation Event Sponsor Information - July 1

Businesses or organizations can display a banner at the event, receive recognition in print and digital materials, receive recognition at the event, and receive special recognition before and after the bands' performance.
Businesses or organizations can display a banner at the event, receive recognition in print and digital materials, receive recognition at the event, and receive special recognition before and after the bands' performance.
News/Print Sponsor
$1,250
"A company or organization can place a banner at the event, and its name or logo will be included in the event announcement in the newspaper."
"A company or organization can place a banner at the event, and its name or logo will be included in the event announcement in the newspaper."
Radio Sponsor
$500
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be listed on all radio advertising only.
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be listed on all radio advertising only.
Print and Social media marketing partner
$350
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be included in all Newpaper and social media advertisements for the event
Business or organization will have a banner at the event and be included in all Newpaper and social media advertisements for the event
Add a donation for Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Crewe VA Events
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!