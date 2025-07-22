CRFC Member Registration and Dues | Fall 2025

Standard Player Registration & Dues | Fall 2025
$250

Standard registration & dues rate paid in full

Player Registration & Dues | Monthly Payments | Fall 2025
$83.34

Three payments auto billed to card used based on registration date.

Social Membership | Fall 2025
$150

Social players are not eligible for matrix matches. Benefits: Participation in practices, participation in friendly matches, free admission to all games, social events.

NEW PLAYER Registration & Dues | Fall 2025
$200

Players that have not played with CRFC before get a discounted rate.

NEW PLAYER Registration & Dues | Fall 2025
$66.67

Players that have not played with CRFC before get a discounted rate. Monthly is made of three payments.

