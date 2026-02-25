CRFG Member Fast Pass Ticket & Online Store 2027

Comes in a 3.38oz container with a pointed cap to easily control the flow of oil. Excellent lubricant for pruners, loppers, and saw blades. Food safe and harmless to plant tissues. Apply a few drops to prevent rust, surface oxidation, corrosion and reduce sap build up. Use after cleaning and sharpening. Re-apply during work, to keep saw blades clean of sap.

Tsubaki is cold-pressed oil of sweet camellia seeds and it is used for the protection of kitchen knives by professional chefs, as well as for blades, tools, and weapons for centuries all over Japan. This oil is an acid free non-drying, tasteless and odorless oil that is food safe and non-toxic, so it does not harm plant tissues like petroleum based products.

A natural light oil extracted from camellia seeds. It is used to preserve and protect the blades from rusting. It can be used on knives, gardening and woodworking tools. Works best when applied after a tool is cleaned with Sap Remover and dried. It will also help preserve wooden handles.