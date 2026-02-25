CRFG Member Fast Pass Ticket & Online Store 2027

About this event
Kit Includes: 1 grafting knife, 3' ft x2" inches Parafilm 'M' grafting tape, a cut-resistant glove for safety, 10 compression bands and 10 aluminum plant labels.
This "Beginner Grafting Kit" will get you started! Buy one kit for yourself or give one as a special gift.
Clean, Sharpen, & Lube!
(save $5 compared to buying separately.) These are the best of the best to care for your tools—curated by experienced gardeners and orchardists. Buy one for yourself or give one as special gift for someone who loves their tools.
Kit Includes the following:
1) Camellia Oil 100ml from Japan (plant and food safe)
(lube & rust prevention)
2) Sap Remover 100ml from Japan
(easily removes sap & plant residue from blades,
for outdoor use only)
3) Carbide Tool Sharpener
(highest quality to sharpen pruners, loppers and more,
pocket-sized for quick touch ups in the orchard)
The original Buddy Tape. Don't be fooled by counterfeits. Each 2" long piece stretches to 9" inches! One piece usually works to tape one graft, stretched gradually as it is applied over graft unions, or any cut surface. Buds grow through the tape, no need to remove it! Often used to completely wrap scions of avocado or other evergreens to prevent drying out. Use Parafilm 'M' or Grafting Bands for compression and reinforcement if needed.
Considered the best grafting tape in the industry. Buddy Tape™ is an innovative tape for budding and grafting devised with a unique formulation and properties to allow easy and rapid application, reduced labour costs, and high success rates in the crop.
This unique product was developed in Japan in 1985 and has been used throughout Europe and North America.
Stronger, Longer-Lasting than Buddy Tape
1 foot length is enough for 6-12 grafts depending on how you use it. Stretches more than 2X the original length. No need to come back and remove so long as there is only one layer around the buds.
Parafilm 'M' Grafting Tape is a unique, waterproof, stretchable, self-sealing tape for grafting and budding. This flexible and self-sealing material allows it to cling around irregular shapes and surfaces forming a strong, flexible long-lasting barrier until graft is healed. Prevents moisture and volume loss due to material composition and tight seal.
Compression & protection to help grafts heal faster, applies pressure evenly across the entire graft union area. Many grafters prefer to wrap this over their grafting tape for extra strength and security against wind, birds, etc. (Buds cannot grow through the bands)
Writing with the pressure of a ballpoint pen or pencil permanently indents this aluminum tag so that in 5 to 10 years you'll still be able to identify that wonderful variety you planted. Completely weatherproof.
Don't cut yourself when grafting. Stay safe and comfortable with ultra-durable, food-safe cut resistant gloves,
• 4X stronger than leather and highly cut-resistant; built for maximum protection.
• 100% food-safe with a secure fit for precise, controlled handling of sharp tools.
Machine washable for easy care; ready for daily use in the kitchen or workshop.
Technical Details
• Care instructions: Machine washable for easy and hygienic maintenance
• Materials: Constructed with high-performance polyethylene (HPPE) and glass fiber
• Durability: Resilience that outperforms leather and steel in cut resistance
• Certifications: ANSI Level A2, California Proposition 65, CPSIA
Designed for: Utilities, Construction, Transportation & Warehousing, Farming & Forestry, Food Processing
In a rainbow of handle colors! Acclaimed by users everywhere, Victorinox grafting and floral knives are constructed with quality stainless steel blades. Features a single 2.25 inch, 55 mm blade and weighs in at just 2 ounces, with a 100 mm nylon handle which provides a sure grip. This slim size makes it a favorite pocket knife. It is small, yet strong. Right handed grafting knife only. First come, first served, handle colors are: Red, Yellow, Green, Purple, Blue, and Pink (sorry, no Black) Look at colors here: https://bit.ly/ColoredGraftingKnives
These Galvanized Steel limb spreaders will last a lifetime, used to establish optimal branch angles on young tree branches (typically 45 degree angle, or more). Set the structure of your tree for life while it's easy to do. The patented tip style has a sturdy point in the middle and gently curved corners to hold the branch and prevent slipping. Can be removed after one full season of growth (don't forget to take them off!)
This tape sticks only to itself, creates grip on your fingers or handles and will block a knife. Excellent for wound healing and preventing blisters with repetitive work. Provides exceptional protection while still allowing flexibility, breath-ability and dexterity.
Applied to tools, raquets and other equipment, Bantex provides an improved grip for sports, gardening, construction and other activities. Bantex is currently used in thousands of industries and activities around the globe. Protect your most valuable assets... your fingers and hands!
It can be used in industry for finger and hand protection, in first aid applications to hold bandages or splints in place, or for any activity where grip is important.
Comes in a 3.38oz container with a pointed cap to easily control the flow of oil. Excellent lubricant for pruners, loppers, and saw blades. Food safe and harmless to plant tissues. Apply a few drops to prevent rust, surface oxidation, corrosion and reduce sap build up. Use after cleaning and sharpening. Re-apply during work, to keep saw blades clean of sap.
Tsubaki is cold-pressed oil of sweet camellia seeds and it is used for the protection of kitchen knives by professional chefs, as well as for blades, tools, and weapons for centuries all over Japan. This oil is an acid free non-drying, tasteless and odorless oil that is food safe and non-toxic, so it does not harm plant tissues like petroleum based products.
A natural light oil extracted from camellia seeds. It is used to preserve and protect the blades from rusting. It can be used on knives, gardening and woodworking tools. Works best when applied after a tool is cleaned with Sap Remover and dried. It will also help preserve wooden handles.
Works like magic! Quickly removes saps and resins from your knife, hand pruner, or saw blade. Spray 2 or 3 times, allow to sit for 20-60 seconds, and wipe off with a dry towel or cloth. (Once clean, apply Camelia Oil, to lubricate and protect tool.)
For outdoor use only. Yani Pika Sap Remover contains mineral water, surfactant, citrus extract, and corrosion inhibitor.
This carbide 5" single edge file is ideal for sharpening tool blades and scraping off sap and rust before using sap cleaner. Don’t be fooled by cheap imitations. Safely and easily sharpen pruners, loppers, scissors (not recommended for grafting knives). Pocket-sized for portable use in the orchard. Non-Slip grip prevents slipping when sharpening. Durable and designed to be comfortable to hold.
Easy to use, we can demonstrate for you:
Make four passes from bottom to top on the cutting side (beveled part) of the blade. With one pass on the flat edge to remove burrs will sharpen your pruners and loppers. (clean before, and lubricate after, sharpening)
Vintage issues of CRFG's bi-monthy magazine that is a member benefit to state CRFG members. Each issue features a different fruit with articles on growing, harvesting, featuring member's orchards, photos of fruit from members, tasting notes and more.
In case you forgot to bring a Sharpie marker to label your scions, and your bag. ("Who's bag of scions is this?) The fine point is firm and holds up well. There is no overwhelming smell. Label trees with aluminum plant tags above, not with black marker.
