Cricket POD Registration 26/27

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About this event
This first installment is for tuition. Early bird tuition (before May 15) $4125
Regular tuition $4455
First installment holds your student's place as well as comes off the total for tuition.
You can use this option instead of the first installment payment. This is the early bird full year's tuition. Must still select curriculum and admin fee as well. If you choose this option you are saving $330 off of regular tuition, even if you register after the early bird date.
This goes to LEAP inc for administrative work in securing location, paperwork, etc.
This pays for all curriculum your student needs to succeed for Cricket POD school year 2026-2027.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!