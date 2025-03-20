Injustice Reform Network's Until They See US Too Auction

"Where Are Our Babies" - Canvas Tribute This poignant canvas piece serves as a heartfelt tribute to the countless parents who have lost their children to state-sanctioned separations through Child Unprotective Services. With deep personal sentiment and empathy, we honor the pain and suffering of those who endure false diagnoses and baseless allegations of abuse. "Where Are Our Babies" stands as a symbol of solidarity for parents who face the unbearable uncertainty of not knowing where their children are tonight. For those who will never be reunited with their children, for parents unjustly incarcerated due to false accusations, and for the countless others who have tragically lost their lives to the despair caused by unwarranted separations—this piece is for you. This is a national crisis that demands our attention and action. We stand united with those who have been silenced by this system, reaffirming that this issue must not be overlooked. We see you, we feel your pain, and we stand in solidarity as we raise our voices for justice.