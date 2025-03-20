Injustice Reform Network's Until They See US Too Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enhance your home or office with the stunning "Exquisite in Colors" 2-piece canvas set. This captivating artwork celebrates the beauty and brilliance of Black women, radiating vibrant hues and powerful energy. A perfect statement piece to add elegance, culture, and color to any space!
Celebrate the radiant beauty of Black women with this stunning 2-piece canvas art set, bathed in glossy metallics and soft earth tones. The sun-kissed brown skin of these two beauties is elegantly highlighted, creating a mesmerizing masterpiece that exudes sophistication and grace. This chic and classy set is the perfect addition to any space. Place your bid now for a chance to own this breathtaking artwork!
"Can you say that one more time, please?" This striking canvas captures the essence of "Don’t try me!" with bold, rich colors set against a powerful backdrop. With just the right touch of "Are you sure?", this piece makes a statement wherever it’s displayed. Let this beauty command attention on your wall—place your bid to take her home!
This captivating canvas features a stunning Black woman adorned with a breathtaking all-flower headpiece, exuding beauty, strength, and elegance. Encased in a sleek gold frame, this piece radiates sophistication and seamlessly complements any room or office space. Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite artwork—place your bid today!
Celebrate the beauty of unity with this breathtaking 2-piece canvas set, "Belonging." Featuring a regal Black man and woman, these pieces embody connection, love, and the undeniable bond of belonging together. The rich earth tones and deep blues elegantly complement the radiant hues of Black skin, creating a timeless masterpiece that speaks to strength and harmony. Don’t miss the chance to own this stunning set—place your bid today!
Celebrate the power of sisterhood with "Girlfriends," a stunning 2-piece black-framed picture set honoring the joy, laughter, and unwavering support that only true friends bring. These captivating images capture the essence of Black girl joy and the deep connections that make life richer. Bring this celebration of friendship into your space—place your bid today!
Simplicity meets sophistication in this stunning 2-piece black and white drawing set featuring the beauty and grace of Black women. Encased in sleek black frames, these pieces exude a classic, timeless charm that only black and white artistry can achieve. A perfect blend of elegance and power, this set will complement any space with its refined aesthetic. Don’t miss your chance to own this masterpiece—place your bid today!
Celebrate the unbreakable bonds of family with "Family Legacy," a breathtaking hand-painted 2-piece set encased in an elegant gold frame. The first piece captures the soul-deep connection between mother and daughter, depicted in a striking silhouette with bold, regal colors that exude royalty and strength. The second piece honors the profound love between father and child, radiating warmth and significance, reminding us of the vital role fathers play in shaping their children’s lives. This powerful duo is a tribute to love, family, and legacy. Place your bid today to bring this timeless masterpiece home!
Bask in the beauty of "Sun Day Rest," a stunning painting capturing the essence of peace and rejuvenation. Featuring a graceful Black woman in a flowing sundress, this piece is a tribute to the necessity of rest and self-care. Bathed in warm, golden hues, she rises in the sun, exuding serenity and strength. Let this breathtaking artwork remind you to embrace stillness and restoration. Don’t miss your chance to own this masterpiece—place your bid today!
Celebrate the enduring elegance of Black beauty with "Afros Are Timeless," a stunning artwork featuring a strikingly beautiful Black woman crowned with a majestic, full Afro. Adorned with rich autumn-hued leaves, this piece blends the warmth of fall earth tones with the timeless grace of natural hair. A statement of strength, culture, and everlasting style, this masterpiece is perfect for any space. Place your bid today to make it yours!
"Legacy" – A Powerful Tribute to Black Families Embodying the strength, resiliency, and unwavering unity of Black families, "Legacy" is a vibrant canvas piece that captures the essence of family across generations. With bold, striking colors, this artwork features a family of all ages, symbolizing the vital role family plays as the cornerstone of every community. A beautiful reminder of the power of heritage and togetherness, this piece is a must-have for any space. Don’t miss out—get your copy today!
"Where Are Our Babies" - Canvas Tribute This poignant canvas piece serves as a heartfelt tribute to the countless parents who have lost their children to state-sanctioned separations through Child Unprotective Services. With deep personal sentiment and empathy, we honor the pain and suffering of those who endure false diagnoses and baseless allegations of abuse. "Where Are Our Babies" stands as a symbol of solidarity for parents who face the unbearable uncertainty of not knowing where their children are tonight. For those who will never be reunited with their children, for parents unjustly incarcerated due to false accusations, and for the countless others who have tragically lost their lives to the despair caused by unwarranted separations—this piece is for you. This is a national crisis that demands our attention and action. We stand united with those who have been silenced by this system, reaffirming that this issue must not be overlooked. We see you, we feel your pain, and we stand in solidarity as we raise our voices for justice.
Matriarch A powerful tribute to the strength, resilience, and significance of Black women, this vibrant canvas piece celebrates the central role women play in the family and society. Depicting four generations of women, each portrayed in bold, colorful hues, the artwork honors their legacy and the deep connections passed through time. Perfect for any space, Matriarch serves as both a focal point and a conversation starter, adding depth, warmth, and a celebration of lineage to any wall.
Canvas Art: "Lipgloss" Celebrate confidence, beauty, and the essence of summer with this vibrant piece featuring a beautiful Black woman rocking a stunning afro, glowing in high fashion accessories proudly showing off her lipgloss. We all know how that perfect gloss can elevate our vibe and make us feel unstoppable. Bring a pop of energy to your space with this fun and empowering artwork, reminding us of the fabulous power of self-expression and the joy of a flawless look. Represent and shine with this unique, bold piece today!
3-Piece Canvas Set: "Babygirl," "Mama's Stuff," & "Innocence" Celebrate the beautiful phases of a young girl's journey with this stunning 3-piece canvas set. Each canvas captures a unique and precious moment in time, reflecting the innocence, love, and growth of our baby girls. "Babygirl": A heartwarming depiction of a lillte girl full of wonder and joy. "Mama's Stuff": A playful and adorable scene of a little girl exploring her mama's jewelry and makeup, embodying the curiosity and fun of childhood. "Innocence": A touching portrayal of the pure nature of childhood. This set would make a perfect addition to any young girl’s room, serving as a reminder that she will always be our baby girl, no matter how much she grows. Each piece complements the others beautifully, creating a warm and empowering atmosphere. A timeless gift for young girls to cherish and grow with.
Embrace the Beauty of Africa with this Captivating Portrait This exquisite artwork captures the timeless elegance and grace of an African tribal woman. Their striking features, adorned with traditional and vibrant attire, tell a story of cultural richness and enduring strength.
Acompelling artwork that radiates the essence of Black womanhood. This piece is more than just a visual; it's a declaration. It captures the spirit of resilience, beauty, and unwavering presence that powerfully conveys a sense of pride and self-affirmation.
"Essence" is a breathtaking piece of art that seamlessly blends the regal beauty of a Black African woman with the raw, untamed splendor of the African landscape. This piece is a visual poem, celebrating the deep connection between humanity and nature, and the inherent strength and grace found within both.
