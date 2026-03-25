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Crimson and Cream Classic 2026

Crimson and Cream Classic 2026

Single Golfer
$150

A round of golf and buffet lunch

Foursome
$580

A round of golf and buffet lunch for each golfer

Golf Lesson w/Lunch
$100

A group lesson with a Golf Pro and buffet lunch

Lunch Only
$50

Buffet Lunch only

Hole Sponsor
$150

Signage displayed at a hole on the course for the event

Cart Sponsor
$200

Signage displayed on a golf cart used for the duration of the event

Crimson Sponsor
$2,000

One foursome (including buffet lunch) prominent signage at the Putting contest, Registration, 2 holes and 2 carts. Event souvenir also included

Cream Sponsor
$1,000

One foursome (including buffet lunch) prominent signage at the Putting contest, Registration, 1 hole and 1 cart. Event souvenir also included

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