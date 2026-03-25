Crimson and Cream Classic 2026

A round of golf and buffet lunch
A round of golf and buffet lunch for each golfer
A group lesson with a Golf Pro and buffet lunch
Buffet Lunch only
Signage displayed at a hole on the course for the event
Signage displayed on a golf cart used for the duration of the event
One foursome (including buffet lunch) prominent signage at the Putting contest, Registration, 2 holes and 2 carts. Event souvenir also included
One foursome (including buffet lunch) prominent signage at the Putting contest, Registration, 1 hole and 1 cart. Event souvenir also included
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