Crimson & Cream Dreams: A Roaring Soiree

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Important Note: Please be sure to include your menu selection for each guest prior to check out.
To avoid payment transaction fee, please select "Other" and type $0.
Table for 10 - Priority entry, premium seating, complimentary drink, additional casino gaming money, and 5 raffle tickets for each guest.
Important Note: Please be sure to include name of each guest along with their menu selection before selecting the "Continue" button. To avoid payment transaction fee, please select "Other" and type $0.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Important Note: Please be sure to include name of each guest along with their menu selection before selecting the "Continue" button. To avoid payment transaction fee, please select "Other" and type $0.
5 tickets. Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.
Important Note: To avoid payment transaction fee, please select "Other" and type $0.
20 Tickets. Tickets are not tax-deductible and will be provided upon check-in.
Important Note: To avoid payment transaction fee, please select "Other" and type $0.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!